John Deere Classic 2025 Prize Money Payout

Davis Thompson returns to defend his title at the John Deere Classic, where a big prize purse is in play at TPC Deere Run
Before the world's best head over to Scotland and Northern Ireland for a busy two-week stretch of golf, there's the matter of the John Deere Classic.
Taking place at TPC Deere Run, the event features some big names, as well as an $8.4 million tournament purse, a $400,000 increase over 2024.
Last year, Davis Thompson secured his first PGA Tour title via a dominant four stroke victory, setting a 28-under-par tournament record in the process in Illinois.
Pocketing the $1,440,000 first prize, this year's winner will bag himself $1,512,000, an increase of $72,000. What's more, the champion will also secure the usual 500 FedEx Cup points, which goes towards the FedEx Cup standings.
Check out the full tournament purse breakdown for the John Deere Classic below.
John Deere Classic Prize Money Payout 2025
Position
Prize Money
1st
$1,512,000
2nd
$915,600
3rd
$579,600
4th
$411,600
5th
$344,400
6th
$304,500
7th
$283,500
8th
$262,500
9th
$245,700
10th
$228,900
11th
$212,100
12th
$195,300
13th
$178,500
14th
$161,700
15th
$153,300
16th
$144,900
17th
$136,500
18th
$128,100
19th
$119,700
20th
$111,300
21st
$102,900
22nd
$94,500
23rd
$87,780
24th
$81,060
25th
$74,340
26th
$67,620
27th
$65,100
28th
$62,580
29th
$60,060
30th
$57,540
31st
$55,020
32nd
$52,500
33rd
$49,980
34th
$47,880
35th
$45,780
36th
$43,680
37th
$41,580
38th
$39,900
39th
$38,220
40th
$36,540
41st
$34,860
42nd
$33,180
43rd
$31,500
44th
$29,820
45th
$28,140
46th
$26,460
47th
$24,780
48th
$23,436
49th
$22,260
50th
$21,588
51st
$21,084
52nd
$20,580
53rd
$20,244
54th
$19,908
55th
$19,740
56th
$19,572
57th
$19,404
58th
$19,236
59th
$19,068
60th
$18,900
61st
$18,732
62nd
$18,564
63rd
$18,396
64th
$18,228
65th
$18,060
66th
$17,892
67th
$17,724
68th
$17,556
69th
$17,388
70th
$17,220
71st
$17,052
72nd
$16,884
73rd
$16,716
74th
$16,548
75th
$16,380
76th
$16,212
77th
$16,044
78th
$15,876
79th
$15,708
80th
$15,540
81st
$15,372
82nd
$15,204
83rd
$15,036
84th
$14,868
85th
$14,700
86th
$14,532
87th
$14,364
88th
$14,196
89th
$14,028
90th
$13,860
Which Big Names Are Playing In The John Deere Classic?
Along with defending champion, Thompson, Major winner Jason Day is the biggest name in the field, with last week's Rocket Classic winner, Aldrich Potgieter, present after his maiden PGA Tour victory.
Rickie Fowler and last year's John Deere Classic runner-up, Luke Clanton, is also among the big names, while Major winner Lucas Glover is also in the field.
Max Homa, who is looking to re-find some form, makes his first appearance at the John Deere Classic for five years, with Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim some of the other standout names.
Where Is The John Deere Classic Being Held?
Since 2000, the John Deere Classic has been held at TPC Deere Run, which is one of the many TPC courses around the United States.
A par 71, the course measures 7,289 yards and is one of the few venues to have yielded a score of 59. The magic number came from Paul Goydos in the opening round of the tournament in 2010, with Hayden Springer matching the feat in 2024.
