John Deere Classic 2025 Prize Money Payout

Davis Thompson returns to defend his title at the John Deere Classic, where a big prize purse is in play at TPC Deere Run

Before the world's best head over to Scotland and Northern Ireland for a busy two-week stretch of golf, there's the matter of the John Deere Classic.

Taking place at TPC Deere Run, the event features some big names, as well as an $8.4 million tournament purse, a $400,000 increase over 2024.

Last year, Davis Thompson secured his first PGA Tour title via a dominant four stroke victory, setting a 28-under-par tournament record in the process in Illinois.

Pocketing the $1,440,000 first prize, this year's winner will bag himself $1,512,000, an increase of $72,000. What's more, the champion will also secure the usual 500 FedEx Cup points, which goes towards the FedEx Cup standings.

Check out the full tournament purse breakdown for the John Deere Classic below.

John Deere Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$1,512,000

2nd

$915,600

3rd

$579,600

4th

$411,600

5th

$344,400

6th

$304,500

7th

$283,500

8th

$262,500

9th

$245,700

10th

$228,900

11th

$212,100

12th

$195,300

13th

$178,500

14th

$161,700

15th

$153,300

16th

$144,900

17th

$136,500

18th

$128,100

19th

$119,700

20th

$111,300

21st

$102,900

22nd

$94,500

23rd

$87,780

24th

$81,060

25th

$74,340

26th

$67,620

27th

$65,100

28th

$62,580

29th

$60,060

30th

$57,540

31st

$55,020

32nd

$52,500

33rd

$49,980

34th

$47,880

35th

$45,780

36th

$43,680

37th

$41,580

38th

$39,900

39th

$38,220

40th

$36,540

41st

$34,860

42nd

$33,180

43rd

$31,500

44th

$29,820

45th

$28,140

46th

$26,460

47th

$24,780

48th

$23,436

49th

$22,260

50th

$21,588

51st

$21,084

52nd

$20,580

53rd

$20,244

54th

$19,908

55th

$19,740

56th

$19,572

57th

$19,404

58th

$19,236

59th

$19,068

60th

$18,900

61st

$18,732

62nd

$18,564

63rd

$18,396

64th

$18,228

65th

$18,060

66th

$17,892

67th

$17,724

68th

$17,556

69th

$17,388

70th

$17,220

71st

$17,052

72nd

$16,884

73rd

$16,716

74th

$16,548

75th

$16,380

76th

$16,212

77th

$16,044

78th

$15,876

79th

$15,708

80th

$15,540

81st

$15,372

82nd

$15,204

83rd

$15,036

84th

$14,868

85th

$14,700

86th

$14,532

87th

$14,364

88th

$14,196

89th

$14,028

90th

$13,860

Which Big Names Are Playing In The John Deere Classic?

Along with defending champion, Thompson, Major winner Jason Day is the biggest name in the field, with last week's Rocket Classic winner, Aldrich Potgieter, present after his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Rickie Fowler and last year's John Deere Classic runner-up, Luke Clanton, is also among the big names, while Major winner Lucas Glover is also in the field.

Max Homa, who is looking to re-find some form, makes his first appearance at the John Deere Classic for five years, with Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim some of the other standout names.

Where Is The John Deere Classic Being Held?

Since 2000, the John Deere Classic has been held at TPC Deere Run, which is one of the many TPC courses around the United States.

A par 71, the course measures 7,289 yards and is one of the few venues to have yielded a score of 59. The magic number came from Paul Goydos in the opening round of the tournament in 2010, with Hayden Springer matching the feat in 2024.

