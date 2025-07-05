John Deere Classic 2025 Prize Money Payout

Before the world's best head over to Scotland and Northern Ireland for a busy two-week stretch of golf, there's the matter of the John Deere Classic.

Taking place at TPC Deere Run, the event features some big names, as well as an $8.4 million tournament purse, a $400,000 increase over 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, Davis Thompson secured his first PGA Tour title via a dominant four stroke victory, setting a 28-under-par tournament record in the process in Illinois.

Pocketing the $1,440,000 first prize, this year's winner will bag himself $1,512,000, an increase of $72,000. What's more, the champion will also secure the usual 500 FedEx Cup points, which goes towards the FedEx Cup standings.

Check out the full tournament purse breakdown for the John Deere Classic below.

John Deere Classic Prize Money Payout 2025

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $1,512,000 2nd $915,600 3rd $579,600 4th $411,600 5th $344,400 6th $304,500 7th $283,500 8th $262,500 9th $245,700 10th $228,900 11th $212,100 12th $195,300 13th $178,500 14th $161,700 15th $153,300 16th $144,900 17th $136,500 18th $128,100 19th $119,700 20th $111,300 21st $102,900 22nd $94,500 23rd $87,780 24th $81,060 25th $74,340 26th $67,620 27th $65,100 28th $62,580 29th $60,060 30th $57,540 31st $55,020 32nd $52,500 33rd $49,980 34th $47,880 35th $45,780 36th $43,680 37th $41,580 38th $39,900 39th $38,220 40th $36,540 41st $34,860 42nd $33,180 43rd $31,500 44th $29,820 45th $28,140 46th $26,460 47th $24,780 48th $23,436 49th $22,260 50th $21,588 51st $21,084 52nd $20,580 53rd $20,244 54th $19,908 55th $19,740 56th $19,572 57th $19,404 58th $19,236 59th $19,068 60th $18,900 61st $18,732 62nd $18,564 63rd $18,396 64th $18,228 65th $18,060 66th $17,892 67th $17,724 68th $17,556 69th $17,388 70th $17,220 71st $17,052 72nd $16,884 73rd $16,716 74th $16,548 75th $16,380 76th $16,212 77th $16,044 78th $15,876 79th $15,708 80th $15,540 81st $15,372 82nd $15,204 83rd $15,036 84th $14,868 85th $14,700 86th $14,532 87th $14,364 88th $14,196 89th $14,028 90th $13,860

Which Big Names Are Playing In The John Deere Classic?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Along with defending champion, Thompson, Major winner Jason Day is the biggest name in the field, with last week's Rocket Classic winner, Aldrich Potgieter, present after his maiden PGA Tour victory.

Rickie Fowler and last year's John Deere Classic runner-up, Luke Clanton, is also among the big names, while Major winner Lucas Glover is also in the field.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Max Homa, who is looking to re-find some form, makes his first appearance at the John Deere Classic for five years, with Sungjae Im and Si Woo Kim some of the other standout names.

Where Is The John Deere Classic Being Held?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Since 2000, the John Deere Classic has been held at TPC Deere Run, which is one of the many TPC courses around the United States.

A par 71, the course measures 7,289 yards and is one of the few venues to have yielded a score of 59. The magic number came from Paul Goydos in the opening round of the tournament in 2010, with Hayden Springer matching the feat in 2024.