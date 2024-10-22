Which College Players Have Earned Tour Cards Via PGA Tour University?

PGA Tour University launched in 2020 to offer men's college golfers a clear pathway to the professional game - here are the players who have earned tour cards via its rankings so far

Ludvig Aberg takes a shot during the Tour Championship
Ludvig Aberg was the first player to earn a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University
(Image credit: Getty Images)
PGA Tour University was introduced in 2020 to offer a clear pathway for men’s college golfers to enter the professional game.

Since then, a host of players have earned membership to various professional circuits via its rankings, but only two have been given PGA Tour cards so far.

Following the 2021 NCAA Division I Golf Championship, Florida State University’s John Pak finished top of the inaugural rankings to earn his spot on the Korn Ferry Tour, along with the players who finished second to fifth in the rankings, Davis Thompson of the University of Georgia, Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State, Chun An Yu of Arizona State and Garett Reband of the University of Oklahoma.

Austin Eckroat takes a shot at the men's NCAA Division I Championship

Austin Eckroat earned a Korn Ferry Tour card in 2021

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Players who finished between sixth and 15th were given membership to the Forme Tour, an eight-event schedule created by the PGA Tour in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

A year later, Pierceson Coody of the University of Texas finished top of the rankings to make his way to the Korn Ferry Tour along with those finishing second to fifth - Jacob Brigman of Clemson University, Logan McAllister of the University of Oklahoma, RJ Manke from the University of Washington and Cole Hammer from the University of Texas.

This time, players ranked between sixth and 15th were given membership on the PGA Tour Canada.

There was a change in 2023, when the player finishing top of the rankings earned one of the most coveted prizes in golf - a PGA Tour card. That honor went to Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, and within months he’d earned his maiden title on the circuit in that November’s RSM Classic.

This time, the players who finished second to fifth earned fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2023 with conditional membership going to those who finished between sixth and 10th.

That year, Florida’s Fred Biondi, Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois, Ross Steelman of Georgia Tech and Sam Bennett of Texas A&M earned full Korn Ferry Tour cards while William Mouw of Pepperdine, North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett, Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch, Ricky Castillo and Yuxin Lin, both of Florida, earned conditional membership.

Sam Bennett takes a shot at the Simmons Bank Open

Sam Bennett's first step into the professional game came on the Korn Ferry Tour through the PGA Tour University

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Players placed between 11th and 20th were given fully exempt membership to the PGA Tour Canada for 2023 and conditional membership on the 2024 PGA Tour Americas.

The second player to earn a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University was Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished top of the rankings in 2024.

Beneath him, players finishing between second and fifth earned fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for the rest of 2024, with conditional membership again going to those finishing between sixth and 10th.

Michael Thorbjornsen of the Stanford Cardinal plays his second shot on the 15th hole during the NCAA Men's Golf Division I Championships

Michael Thorbjornsen finished top of the PGA Tour University 2024 standings to earn a PGA Tour card

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of Georgia Tech, who gave up a US Open exemption to turn professional, Austin Greaser of North Carolina, Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel and Nicholas Gabrelcik of the University of North Florida took the full Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Beneath them, Vanderbilt’s William Moll and Cole Sherwood, Frederik Kjettrup of Florida State, Texas Christian University’s Gustav Frimodt and Stanford’s Karl Vilips earned conditional membership and fully exempt membership to the newly formed PGA Tour Americas.

Players finishing between 11th and 25th were given membership of the PGA Tour Americas.

PGA Tour University Graduates

Swipe to scroll horizontally
PGA Tour University Graduates - 2021
PlayerTour
John PakKorn Ferry Tour
Davis Thompson Korn Ferry Tour
Austin Eckroat Korn Ferry Tour
Chun An Yu Korn Ferry Tour
Garett RebandKorn Ferry Tour
Quade Cummins Forme Tour
Michael Feagles Forme Tour
McClure Meissner Forme Tour
Trevor Werbylo Forme Tour
Jonathan Brightwell Forme Tour
Angus Flanagan Forme Tour
Puwit Anupansuebsai Forme Tour
Alex Schaake Forme Tour
Benjamin Shipp Forme Tour
Jovan Rebula Forme Tour
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PGA Tour University Graduates - 2022
PlayerTour
Pierceson CoodyKorn Ferry Tour
Jacob BridgemanKorn Ferry Tour
Logan McAllisterKorn Ferry Tour
RJ MankeKorn Ferry Tour
Cole HammerKorn Ferry Tour
Alex FitzpatrickPGA Tour Canada
Chris GotterupPGA Tour Canada
Trent PhillipsPGA Tour Canada
Jackson SuberPGA Tour Canada
Joe HighsmithPGA Tour Canada
Ryan HallPGA Tour Canada
Noah GoodwinPGA Tour Canada
Parker CoodyPGA Tour Canada
Cameron SiskPGA Tour Canada
Aman GuptaPGA Tour Canada
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PGA Tour University Graduates - 2023
PlayerTour
Ludvig AbergPGA Tour
Fred BiondiKorn Ferry Tour
Adrien Dumont de ChassartKorn Ferry Tour
Ross SteelmanKorn Ferry Tour
Sam BennettKorn Ferry Tour
William MouwKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada
Ryan BurnettKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada
Patrick WelchKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada
Ricky CastilloKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada
Yuxin LinKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada
Sam ChoiPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Travis VickPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Reid DavenportPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Derek HitchnerPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Tommy KuhlPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Mateo Fernandez de OliveiraPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Ben CarrPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Connor HowePGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Chase SienkiewiczPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Maximilian SteinlechnerPGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas
Swipe to scroll horizontally
PGA Tour University Graduates - 2024
PlayerTour
Michael ThorbjornsenPGA Tour
Christo LamprechtKorn Ferry Tour
Austin GreaserKorn Ferry Tour
Matthew RiedelKorn Ferry Tour
Nicholas GabrelcikKorn Ferry Tour
William MollKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Americas
Cole SherwoodKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Americas
Frederik KjettrupKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Americas
Gustav FrimodtKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Americas
Karl VilipsKorn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Americas
Mats EgePGA Tour Americas
Michael BrennanPGA Tour Americas
Ben LorenzPGA Tour Americas
Sampson-Yunhe ZhengPGA Tour Americas
Dylan MenantePGA Tour Americas
Jonas BaumgartnerPGA Tour Americas
Ryggs JohnstonPGA Tour Americas
Canon ClaycombPGA Tour Americas
Herman Wibe SeknePGA Tour Americas
Maxwell MoldovanPGA Tour Americas
Petr HrubyPGA Tour Americas
Bryce LewisPGA Tour Americas
Santiago De la Fuente del VallePGA Tour Americas
Ben Van WykPGA Tour Americas
John KeeferPGA Tour Americas
