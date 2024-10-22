Which College Players Have Earned Tour Cards Via PGA Tour University?

PGA Tour University was introduced in 2020 to offer a clear pathway for men’s college golfers to enter the professional game.

Since then, a host of players have earned membership to various professional circuits via its rankings, but only two have been given PGA Tour cards so far.

Following the 2021 NCAA Division I Golf Championship, Florida State University’s John Pak finished top of the inaugural rankings to earn his spot on the Korn Ferry Tour, along with the players who finished second to fifth in the rankings, Davis Thompson of the University of Georgia, Austin Eckroat of Oklahoma State, Chun An Yu of Arizona State and Garett Reband of the University of Oklahoma.

Austin Eckroat earned a Korn Ferry Tour card in 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players who finished between sixth and 15th were given membership to the Forme Tour, an eight-event schedule created by the PGA Tour in the wake of Covid-19 restrictions.

A year later, Pierceson Coody of the University of Texas finished top of the rankings to make his way to the Korn Ferry Tour along with those finishing second to fifth - Jacob Brigman of Clemson University, Logan McAllister of the University of Oklahoma, RJ Manke from the University of Washington and Cole Hammer from the University of Texas.

This time, players ranked between sixth and 15th were given membership on the PGA Tour Canada.

There was a change in 2023, when the player finishing top of the rankings earned one of the most coveted prizes in golf - a PGA Tour card. That honor went to Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg, and within months he’d earned his maiden title on the circuit in that November’s RSM Classic.

This time, the players who finished second to fifth earned fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for 2023 with conditional membership going to those who finished between sixth and 10th.

That year, Florida’s Fred Biondi, Adrien Dumont de Chassart of Illinois, Ross Steelman of Georgia Tech and Sam Bennett of Texas A&M earned full Korn Ferry Tour cards while William Mouw of Pepperdine, North Carolina’s Ryan Burnett, Oklahoma’s Patrick Welch, Ricky Castillo and Yuxin Lin, both of Florida, earned conditional membership.

Sam Bennett's first step into the professional game came on the Korn Ferry Tour through the PGA Tour University (Image credit: Getty Images)

Players placed between 11th and 20th were given fully exempt membership to the PGA Tour Canada for 2023 and conditional membership on the 2024 PGA Tour Americas.

The second player to earn a PGA Tour card via PGA Tour University was Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who finished top of the rankings in 2024.

Beneath him, players finishing between second and fifth earned fully exempt Korn Ferry Tour membership for the rest of 2024, with conditional membership again going to those finishing between sixth and 10th.

Michael Thorbjornsen finished top of the PGA Tour University 2024 standings to earn a PGA Tour card (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christo Lamprecht of Georgia Tech, who gave up a US Open exemption to turn professional, Austin Greaser of North Carolina, Vanderbilt’s Matthew Riedel and Nicholas Gabrelcik of the University of North Florida took the full Korn Ferry Tour membership.

Beneath them, Vanderbilt’s William Moll and Cole Sherwood, Frederik Kjettrup of Florida State, Texas Christian University’s Gustav Frimodt and Stanford’s Karl Vilips earned conditional membership and fully exempt membership to the newly formed PGA Tour Americas.

Players finishing between 11th and 25th were given membership of the PGA Tour Americas.

PGA Tour University Graduates

Swipe to scroll horizontally PGA Tour University Graduates - 2021 Player Tour John Pak Korn Ferry Tour Davis Thompson Korn Ferry Tour Austin Eckroat Korn Ferry Tour Chun An Yu Korn Ferry Tour Garett Reband Korn Ferry Tour Quade Cummins Forme Tour Michael Feagles Forme Tour McClure Meissner Forme Tour Trevor Werbylo Forme Tour Jonathan Brightwell Forme Tour Angus Flanagan Forme Tour Puwit Anupansuebsai Forme Tour Alex Schaake Forme Tour Benjamin Shipp Forme Tour Jovan Rebula Forme Tour

Swipe to scroll horizontally PGA Tour University Graduates - 2022 Player Tour Pierceson Coody Korn Ferry Tour Jacob Bridgeman Korn Ferry Tour Logan McAllister Korn Ferry Tour RJ Manke Korn Ferry Tour Cole Hammer Korn Ferry Tour Alex Fitzpatrick PGA Tour Canada Chris Gotterup PGA Tour Canada Trent Phillips PGA Tour Canada Jackson Suber PGA Tour Canada Joe Highsmith PGA Tour Canada Ryan Hall PGA Tour Canada Noah Goodwin PGA Tour Canada Parker Coody PGA Tour Canada Cameron Sisk PGA Tour Canada Aman Gupta PGA Tour Canada

Swipe to scroll horizontally PGA Tour University Graduates - 2023 Player Tour Ludvig Aberg PGA Tour Fred Biondi Korn Ferry Tour Adrien Dumont de Chassart Korn Ferry Tour Ross Steelman Korn Ferry Tour Sam Bennett Korn Ferry Tour William Mouw Korn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada Ryan Burnett Korn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada Patrick Welch Korn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada Ricky Castillo Korn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada Yuxin Lin Korn Ferry Tour/PGA Tour Canada Sam Choi PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Travis Vick PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Reid Davenport PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Derek Hitchner PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Tommy Kuhl PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Ben Carr PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Connor Howe PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Chase Sienkiewicz PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas Maximilian Steinlechner PGA Tour Canada/PGA Tour Americas