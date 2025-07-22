'It's Fun To Watch Greatness' Or 'No Point' Tuning In? Golf Fans Debate The Entertainment Value Of Scottie Scheffler’s Dominance

This era of dominance from World No.1, Scottie Scheffler shows no signs of abating any time soon, with the American picking up his fourth Major and second of the year at last week's Open Championship.

Since the start of 2024, the best male golfer on the planet has also won The Masters, The Players, an Olympic gold medal and eight more PGA Tour events. All in all, Scheffler's success rate since January 2024 stands at 13 from 37 - roughly 35%.

But given the 29-year-old's penchant for steamrolling several of those fields while heavily restricting glimmers of emotion, not every triumph has been all that memorable.

As Golf Monthly editor, Neil Tappin put it while weighing up whether Scheffler's all-conquering abilities will lead to more fans tuning in most weeks: "Scheffler is easy to admire but hard to love."

Still, it's not his fault he wins by so many. What is he supposed to do, let his rivals close the gap so every finish is tight? That's not sport, it's closer to the arts.

Scottie Scheffler won The Open by four strokes at Royal Portrush (Image credit: Getty Images)

It could be argued that the fact that Scheffler so often runs away with tournaments just proves the chasing pack must try and find ways of improving so that they can challenge him on a more consistent basis.

Nevertheless, over the course of the aforementioned 18-month period, TV ratings in men's pro golf have seemingly dipped before steadying and subsequently ascending towards far more impressive levels in 2025.

What do you think about Scottie Scheffler's dominance? Is it good for fan engagement? Let us know in the comments below this article.

Scheffler has continued to win at an extremely impressive rate, but the TV numbers have fluctuated regardless.

Moving forward, the question continues to be asked: Is Scottie Scheffler's dominance good for fan engagement? Here's what some Golf Monthly readers on Facebook and X had to say...

WHAT DO YOU THINK?

"Scottie being the best is great for golf."

"Didn't watch Sunday [final round of The Open], there was no point."

"I’d imagine the ratings were much higher at Pebble Beach, Sawgrass & The Masters -just saying! If Rory was in serious contention yesterday the ratings would’ve been the highest for a Open since prime [Tiger]."

"He is the representation of what golf would be if AI generated robots learnt to play golf. An absolute borefeast which will never inspire young golfers and turn the general public off. Thank God for the Tyrrell Hattons & Bryson DeChambeau's of this world."

"It’s fun to watch greatness!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"Who cares? He is the best."

"He's not charismatic but who cares? Tiger Woods was overly charismatic. He's more like Jack Nicklaus. And I believe his dominance is more impressive as there are way more great players right now than they were when Tiger Woods was playing. I mean all Tiger had was Phil Mickelson."

"Yes! He’s fun to root for!"

"It was a truly underwhelming final round but I don't really think that was down to Scheffler's dominance as such. Nobody who was within reach at the start of the day stepped up."

"YES!!! If you’re a true lover of GOLF and not bells and whistles!!!!!"

(Image credit: Getty Images)

"No, not at all..."

"Just enjoy the Golf!!!! No one knows how long it will last, ask Tiger!"

"I confess I tuned out early today when it became a foregone conclusion."

"He’s a pro golfer who is totally focused! He’s not a stand up comic! He’s playing a game nearly perfectly when “it’s not a game of perfect”! He’s showing the world how it’s suppose to be done! He manages his ball and score to win! If you love golf, play golf or aspire to play golf he’s the one to follow!"

"No, not good. Ignored fans all week. Walked long way from green to tee on practice days to avoid kids wanting sig or fistbump. Refused to show any emotion or to celebrate good shots in any way, wouldn't even smile at birdie putts. He's boring, immense talent, but bad for the game."

"Yes, Scottie is good for golf."