Bryson DeChambeau, Scottie Scheffler And John Daly Among Major-Winning Golf Stars To Attend Happy Gilmore 2 Premiere In New York

Just a day after the men's golf Major season came to a close in Northern Ireland, some of golf's best and brightest headed over to New York for the premiere of Happy Gilmore 2.

The Open champion, Scottie Scheffler hot-footed it across the Atlantic to smile for cameras on the red carpet at Jazz at Lincoln Center alongside his wife Meredith and the Claret Jug, and he was joined by a few of his defeated challengers, including Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa.

As well as some of the world's leading pros, several past Major winners were also in attendance, such as Michelle Wie, John Daly, Jim Furyk and Fred Couples.

The cast of Happy Gilmore 2 features plenty more famous faces from throughout golf, with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Paige Spiranac, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Verne Lundquist and a certain Jack Nicklaus all involved at one point or another.

Full Swing producer, Chad Mumm is also a co-producer for Happy Gilmore 2, and he revealed earlier in the year that some roles the current professional golfers play are larger than some may expect.

Pro Golfers Visit the Set of Happy Gilmore 2 | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Mumm said: "What was fun about it, is, normally, making Full Swing, it's kind of like, I'm invading their turf. And them coming out to the movie set, it was kinda like 'you're on our turf now.'

"But they had a blast. We had so many professional golfers and legends of the game come out to be in the movie and I think people will be really surprised by how much they're in it."

As well as leading faces such as Christopher MacDonald (Shooter McGavin) and Julie Bowen (Virginia Venit), other famous names set to make a cameo in the golf movie classic include music stars Eminem and Bad Bunny, plus Kansas City Chiefs tight end and boyfriend of Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce.

The much-anticipated movie arrives on Netflix on Friday, July 25, with the titular character - played by Adam Sandler - returning to golf nearly 30 years on from winning the 1996 Tour Championship as he aims to pay for his daughter Vienna's ballet school via another heroic victory.