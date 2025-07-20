How Much Scottie Scheffler’s Caddie Ted Scott Is Set To Make At The Open Championship

The Open Championship is golf's oldest Major and has been won by many legends of the game.

It's the most authentic and unique championship on the calendar and, for 2025, the links layout of Royal Portrush has played host to some epic golf, where more than a Claret Jug is on the line.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Obviously, being a Major, it's the title of Champion Golfer of the Year that players are looking for but, along with the glory, there's also a serious prize purse up for grabs.

For 2025, the first prize remains at $3.1 million, as does the $17 million championship purse, where some players and caddies will pocket a handy payday for their efforts in Northern Ireland.

Currently, Scottie Scheffler leads The 153rd Open Championship and, like many tournaments in the past few years, both the World No.1 and his caddie, Ted Scott, will receive sizeable paychecks.

Schauffele during the final round of The 2024 Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Set to earn 10% of the winning check at Royal Portrush, Scott would earn $310,000 for being on the bag of Scheffler, which would put his season earnings at around $1.6 - $2 million.

Famously, back in 2024, Scott's approximate earnings stood at around $5.5 million, thanks to Scheffler pocketing a near $60 million in prize money. In fact, that would have put Scott around 20th in the PGA Tour's money list for that year.

At Royal Portrush, it would be Scott's sixth six-figure payday of 2025 and his 13th in just 18 months. Although he is part of the winning partnership at The Open Championship, the caddie won't receive a Claret Jug, with that only being something for Scheffler, the winning player.

Impressively, the win would be Scheffler's fourth Major victory since April 2022 and Scott's sixth Major success in total, with the American on the bag for all of Scheffler's championship wins, as well as Bubba Watson's two Masters victories.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although Scott continues to make serious cash on the bag of the World No.1, it's not always the way for the bagmen and women travelling the world alongside their players.

According to veteran looper Brennan Little, the base salary is around "$2,000 a week," with payment worked out "between the caddie and the player.”

Little went on to add that "after a few years you’ll get a raise. Or you’ll get bonuses at the end of the year. It just varies by the player. I think generally if you were looking for a number it would be $2,000 a week, and then 7 to 8 percent and 10 percent.”

Back in November 2024, Ben Silverman's caddie, Bryan Kopsick, explained that, for Silverman's season, the PGA Tour player earned around $1.3 million for 24 events. After doing the math, this equated to $101,000, pre-tax, for Kopsick.