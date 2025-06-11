How Much Does A Membership Cost At Oakmont Country Club?

Every golf fan dreams of joining one of the best and most recognized courses in the world, but how much does it actually cost to become a member?

Oakmont Country Club has hosted the most US Opens in the history of the championship, with the 10th taking place in 2025.

It's known as one of the hardest courses worldwide and, because of its prestigious history, a membership reportedly starts at $200,000 with annual dues of $10,000.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Being one of the oldest country clubs in the United States, it's also an exclusive one, with individuals only allowed to join the course by invitation only.

Oakmont's membership includes former Masters and US Open low amateur Neal Shipley.

What's more, of the 20 winners who have claimed victory around its layout, 10 have been inducted into the World Golf Hall of Fame, including Jack Nicklaus, Bobby Jones and Ben Hogan.

Nicklaus defeated Arnold Palmer in an 18-hole playoff to claim the 1962 US Open, his first of 18 Major wins (Image credit: Getty Images)

In terms of how Oakmont Country Club compares to other famous courses in the United States when it comes to membership costs, it is certainly on the upper end of the price scale.

Reportedly, the likes of Shinnecock Hills in New York has an initiation fee of $250,000, while Cypress Point in California is around the same figure, but with higher annual dues.

Ahead of the 125th US Open at Oakmont Country Club, Scottie Scheffler heads to the course in search of a fourth Major win and second in a row following his PGA Championship victory at Quail Hollow Club.

The World No.1 begins as the favorite, with the likes of Bryson DeChambeau, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele hoping to add to their recent Major victories.