Scottie Scheffler Takes Claret Jug On New York Sightseeing Tour With Stops At The Tonight Show And Premiere Of Happy Gilmore 2
The American returned to his home country hours after winning The Open Championship at Royal Portrush and set about parading his new silverware
It has been a very busy past few days for World No.1, Scottie Scheffler as the American completed the third leg of a seemingly inevitable career Grand Slam via a victory at The Open Championship.
Scheffler's performance at Royal Portrush was exemplary and quite simply blew all of his rivals away with four days of near-perfect golf.
Yet, no sooner had he thrown his hat up into the air, embraced his wife Meredith and picked up son Bennett off the floor of a very steep run off guarding the 18th green, Scheffler was heading back over to the United States to show off his newest prized possession.
He began by rocking up on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, which aired on NBC at 11:30pm ET, eventually working his way into a bit while holding the Claret Jug.
Fallon begun the segment by sharing his congratulations with the then-hidden golfer before asking to see a picture with Scheffler and the trophy.
An image of just Scheffler hitting an iron shot appeared on the screen prior to Fallon reiterating his desire to see the Champion Golfer of the Year and the piece of silverware he won in the same frame.
A standalone shot of the Claret Jug appeared before the bit was finished by the curtain behind Fallon drawing aside and a white-shirted Scheffler walking on stage with Claret Jug in hand.
The World No.1 was formally introduced by Fallon and given a standing ovation by those inside Studio 6B at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, with Scheffler going on to say: "alright, if you want a picture, let's go ahead and do it."
Scheffler and Fallon took a selfie with the audience in the background and - no sooner as he had arrived - the four-time Major winner had exited stage left as he made his way on to the next engagement.
That was a stroll down the red carpet ahead of the Happy Gilmore 2 premiere at Jazz at Lincoln Center, with a handful of other Open Championship contenders also in attendance.
Scheffler was joined by Bryson DeChambeau, Tony Finau and Collin Morikawa in New York, as well as several past Major winners, such as Michelle Wie, John Daly, Jim Furyk and Fred Couples.
Plenty more famous faces from throughout golf are set to appear in Happy Gilmore 2, with Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Will Zalatoris, Paige Spiranac, Nelly Korda, Nancy Lopez, Verne Lundquist and a certain Jack Nicklaus all making cameos at one point or another. None of the latter group walked the red carpet on Monday night, however.
A special guest which did, though, was the Claret Jug. Fresh off the back of taking in The Tonight Show, the Schefflers and the Open Championship trophy posed for photos and met with several members of the much-anticipated movie's cast.
Once the whistle-stop victory tour has concluded for Scheffler, he will return home to Texas before preparing for the defence of his Tour Championship title in the revamped format.
There are two weeks of regular PGA Tour events still to play prior to the FedEx Cup Playoffs commencing with the FedEx St Jude Championship at TPC Southwind between August 7-10.
