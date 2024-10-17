Tiger Woods’ Stanford College Golf Record
Tiger Woods was already considered a golf prodigy before he joined Stanford, and his two years at the university only enhanced that reputation
For anyone paying attention at the time it would have been obvious that, long before he became a household name, Tiger Woods was a player with the potential to break the mold.
After all, this was a player who first picked up a club before the age of two and soon after was showcasing his golf skills on national TV.
He then won the Junior World Championships six times before embarking on a run of three successive US Junior Amateur titles between 1991 and 1993.
Therefore, by the time Woods enrolled at Stanford in 1994, many were well aware of his extraordinary talent and, unsurprisingly, he continued his remarkable progress while at the renowned Californian university.
Woods only spent two years at Stanford before the inevitable lure of the professional game saw him signing an endorsement career with Nike in 1996 and leaving his amateur career behind for good, but during that time, he compiled an incredible college golf record.
While at Stanford, Woods was named a first-team All-American in 1995 and 1996. He was also the individual Pac-10 Conference champion (now the Pac-12 Conference) in 1996, and the Pac-10 player of the year in both years while at the university.
He also won 11 tournaments while at Stanford, a feat for the university that was only surpassed by Rose Zhang in 2023, shortly before she turned professional.
That total included an incredible eight wins in just 13 starts in 1996. Among those victories was his title in the 1996 men’s NCAA Division I Championship – the first time a player from Stanford had won it since Frank Tatum in 1942.
The achievement also saw him named national player of the year, while Woods also won the Haskins Award and Ben Hogan Award in 1996.
Overall, Woods played in 26 tournaments across his two years at Stanford, with an average overall score of 70.96 - the third-best in program history. A total of 27 of his 76 rounds were in the 60s, with a low round of 61. He also made par or better 52 times.
Tiger Woods College Wins
- 1994: William Tucker Invitational
- 1994: Jerry Pate Invitational
- 1995: Stanford Invitational
- 1996: John Burns Invitational
- 1996: Southwestern Intercollegiate
- 1996: Tri-Match
- 1996: The Brawl
- 1996: Cougar Classic
- 1996: PAC-10 Championship
- 1996: NCAA West Regional
- 1996: NCAA Championship
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
