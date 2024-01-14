10 Things You Didn't Know About Sam Stevens
1. Sam Stevens was born 4th July 1996 in Fort Worth, Texas.
2. He is a third-generation professional golfer. His grandfather, Johnny, made 30 PGA Tour starts in the 1960s, including an appearance at the 1969 US Open. His father, Charlie, made two Korn Ferry Tour starts in 1992.
3. He attended Oklahoma State University and was a member of the 2018 NCAA title winning team.
4. In 2010, he helped Kansas win the USGA Men's State Team Championship at Mayacama Golf Club.
5. Coming from a golfing family, he became the third member of his family to win the Kansas Amateur. Sam won in 2015, his grandfather in 1960 and 1961 and his father in 2010.
6. He turned professional in 2018 and picked up his first pro win at the 2021 Holcim Colombia Classic on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica circuit.
7. He is married to Kelsey Stevens and has three kids - David, Henry and Benjamin.
8. As of January 2024, his career earnings stand at $2.5 million
9. Growing up, Stevens also played basketball.
10. Finishing 65th in the FedEx Cup standings in his rookie PGA Tour season (2022-23), Stevens' best finish is a runner-up placing at the Valero Texas Open.
HOW FAR DOES SAM STEVENS DRIVE THE BALL?
The American averaged 310.6 yards off the tee during the 2022/23 PGA Tour season, which ranked him 28th.
HOW MANY TOURNAMENTS HAS SAM STEVENS WON?
As a professional, Stevens has one professional victory which came at the 2021 Holcim Colombia Classic on the PGA Tour LatinoAmerica circuit.
