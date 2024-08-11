15 Things You Didn't Know About Max Greyserman
Get to know PGA Tour player, Max Greyserman, a little bit better with these facts!
1. Max Alexander Greyserman was born 31st 1995 in Short Hills, New Jersey
2. His parents were in fact refugees of the Soviet Union, but did not meet until moving to New Jersey
3. Speaking of his parents, Greyserman's mother, Elaine, played collegiate tennis at Rutgers University, earning varsity letters from 1990-92
4. Growing up, Russian was his first language, with Greyserman able to read the language
5. He enjoyed an excellent college career and attended the Peddie School in New Jersey for high school. Whilst there, he led its team to three state championships and then attended Duke University
6. He has two younger brothers called Dean and Reed. The latter historically won the 123rd New Jersey Amateur Championship in 2024, which made him and Max the first brothers to win the event
7. He turned professional in 2017 and plied his trade on the Korn Ferry Tour
8. Greyserman's favorite golf memory was watching the 2005 Masters Tournament playoff
9. In 2017, he played his first Major, the US Open, but missed the cut
10. After a number of years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Greyserman suffered a wrist injury that required surgery in April 2022. After the surgery, he considered a different career path
11. A year after the surgery, in 2023, Greyserman finished ninth on the 2023 Korn Ferry Tour Points List and secured his first PGA Tour card
12. One of his aspirations is to one day own a lot of dogs
13. Seven years after his first Major appearance, Greyserman returned to the US Open and, in his second Major start, finished in a tie for 21st
14. He currently wears Callaway apparel and uses a full bag of their equipment
15. After firing an eight-under-par final round to get into contention at the 2024 3M Open, the American was spotted playing ping pong. He would go on to finish one shot back of winner, Jhonattan Vegas
