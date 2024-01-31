Charles Howell III Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer

1. He was born in Augusta, Georgia

2. He started playing golf at the age of 7, after being introduced to the game by his neighbor.

3. He was a member at Augusta Country Club, which borders Augusta National and even shares the famous Rae's Creek.

4. He attended Oklahoma State University.

5. Whilst an amateur, he won the 2000 Haskins Award - which goes to the most outstanding college golfer of the year.

6. He turned pro in 2000.

7. His nickname is Chucky Three Sticks.

8. He played in the Buick Challenge on the PGA Tour at the age of 17.

9. He got his first PGA Tour win at the 2002 Michelob Championship at Kingsmill.

10. His second PGA Tour victory came at the 2007 Nissan Open (now the Genesis Invitational), where he defeated Phil Mickelson in a playoff at Riviera.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. He would wait another 11 years to taste victory on the PGA Tour for the third time, which came when he won at the 2018 RSM Classic.

12. His highest world ranking is 15th.

13. He has played in more than 600 PGA Tour events and has 98 top-10s.

14. His has amassed $42m in PGA Tour earnings.

15. He now lives in Windermere, Florida.

16. In 2022, he joined LIV Golf after 22 years on the PGA Tour. He said money was not a factor and described his new chapter as "something really new and exciting".

17. He joined Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers GC team, whom he won the Team Championship with in 2023.

18. His best Major finish was a T10 at the 2003 PGA Championship at Oak Hill.

19. He represented USA at the 2003 and 2007 Presidents Cups.

20. Howell III won his maiden LIV title at the LIV Golf Mayakoba event in 2023 - his fourth professional victory.

Howell III won his fourth pro title at the 2023 LIV Golf Mayakoba event (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swipe to scroll horizontally Charles Howell III bio Full name Charles Gordon Howell III Born June 20 1979, Augusta, Georgia Nickname Chucky Three Sticks Height 5'11" College Oklahoma State University Turned pro 2000 Current tour LIV Golf PGA Tour wins 3 LIV Golf wins 1

How far does Charles Howell III drive the ball?

Charles Howell III averaged 303.3 yards during the 2023 LIV Golf League season to rank 22nd in the distance charts. He ranked 66th in driving distance in his final PGA Tour season with an average of 304.1 yards.