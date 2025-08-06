How Joaquin Niemann Can Secure The $18m LIV Golf Title In Chicago

It's safe to say that the 2025 LIV Golf League has belonged to Joaquin Niemann, with the Chilean claiming five individual titles and over $20 million of prize money in the process.

Winning in Adelaide, Singapore, Mexico City, Virginia and the UK, Niemann finds himself leading the individual standings by 37 points with two events remaining.

Sitting on 206.8 points going into LIV Golf Chicago, his nearest challenger is 2024 individual winner, Jon Rahm, who is on 169.16 points.

In fact, such is Niemann’s margin of lead, he could well secure the $18 million title at Bolingbrook Golf Club this Sunday if results go his way in Chicago.

Looking at the points distribution, 40 points are awarded for an individual win so, essentially, if Niemann wins for a sixth time this season then he can't be caught and will claim the individual title before the season-finale in Indianapolis.

On the other hand, if Rahm wins and Niemann finishes outside the top 18, Rahm would overtake him going into the final tournament, which takes place at a new venue of The Club at Chatham Hills.

To put it simply, Niemann needs to score 2.37 more points than Rahm to add his name to the LIV Golf roll of honor.

If he were to get over the line, the individual win will serve as payback for Niemann, who was edged out to the title last year by Rahm, who finished first-second-first in his last three events.

It's not as if Niemann played badly either, but two runner-up finishes and a T15 in his final three tournaments meant he was 16 points back after the 13-event season.

Among those who have won the individual title include Talor Gooch in 2023, finishing 22 points ahead of Cameron Smith. In LIV's inaugural season, Dustin Johnson dominated proceedings, finishing 56 points clear of Branden Grace in second.

LIV Golf League Individual Standings