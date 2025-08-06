LIV Golf Chicago 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

There are only three events left in the 2025 LIV Golf League season and the pressure is increasing on most of the 54 players involved as they try to achieve their respective goals before it's too late.

LIV Golf Chicago is the penultimate individual tournament of the campaign and could see Joaquin Niemann wrap up the season-long title with a favorable result in Illinois.

However, despite his sizeable lead in the standings, the Chilean is not the betting favorite this week.

Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau share that honor at just +550 with Niemann trailing on +700. Close behind is Tyrrell Hatton, whose driving prowess ensures he is certainly capable of keeping up with the aforementioned trio.

Below, we've listed all of the odds for almost half of the field at LIV Golf Chicago as well as our favorite and sleeper selections for you to take a look at.

Jon Rahm won the LIV Golf League individual title in Chicago last year (Image credit: Getty Images)

LIV Golf Chicago Course Guide: Bolingbrook Golf Club

Bolingbrook Golf Club is a municipal course opened to the public in 2002 after being suggested by then-Mayor of Bolingbrook, Roger Claar. Designer, Arthur Hills created the layout, and it was quickly recognized as one of the best in the state before going on to rank as one of the best in the country.

It has an island-green par-3, a 600-yard par 5, rolling topography and no fewer than seven lakes dotted across the property. Green fees range from $15 to $110 depending on the time of day and day of the week.

At 7,200 yards or so off the tips, this is hardly a long course. But the par-72 requires plenty of thinking as there are several penalty areas which can catch even the pros out.

The winning total here last year was a respectable 11-under, with Rahm winning by three strokes. However, Brooks Koepka opened with a 62, so low scores are possible.

LIV Golf Chicago Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Score Course 2024 Jon Rahm -11 Bolingbrook 2023 Bryson DeChambeau -13 Rich Harvest Farms 2022 Cameron Smith -13 Rich Harvest Farms

LIV Golf Chicago Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Bryson DeChambeau (+550)

Jon Rahm (+550)

Joaquin Niemann (+700)

Tyrrell Hatton (+900)

Talor Gooch (+1600)

Patrick Reed (+1800)

Cameron Smith (+2200)

David Puig (+2200)

Sebastian Munoz (+2200)

Abraham Ancer (+2500)

Sergio Garcia (+2800)

Tom McKibbin (+2800)

Cameron Tringale (+3300)

Carlos Ortiz (+3300)

Dean Burmester (+3300)

Marc Leishman (+3300)

Paul Casey (+3300)

Brooks Koepka (+4000)

Bubba Watson (+4000)

All other players priced at +4500 or higher

LIV Golf Chicago Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Talor Gooch +1600 @ BetMGM

The former LIV Golf Individual champion has proven he can go on winning streaks, so I am willing to back him this week after a massive upturn in form in the second half of the 2025 season.

Gooch was third in Korea, T10th in Virginia, first in Spain and then third in the UK. He was T15th here last year and is primed to go much better this time around with the form he is carrying into the event.

Sleeper: Josele Ballester +15000 @ BetMGM

The Spaniard joined LIV Golf in the summer as the world’s sixth-ranked amateur and US Amateur champion after playing in The Masters and US Open. He started slowly in LIV but has quickly found his feet with a T23rd in Andalucia before a T7th in the UK. I am happy to back him this week at these odds to see if he keep this run going.

Matt Cradock News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Jon Rahm +550 @ BetMGM

The Spaniard needs a win to keep pace with Joaquin Niemann and, given his many close calls this year, I think it's finally the week where Rahm gets it over the line and claims victory.

His LIV record has continued to excel in 2025 and, following a runner-up finish at Valderamma, as well as a T34th at The Open and T5th at LIV Golf UK, the layout of Bolingbrook Golf Club suits his game perfectly. Claiming victory here in 2024, his back is against the wall in terms of the individual standings, which is where Rahm excels.

Sleeper: Ian Poulter +25000 @ BetMGM

It's been well documented that Poulter needs a good week to keep his LIV Golf playing privileges and, like Rahm, this is where Poulter shines, under the pressure. Although his run of results won't show it, Poulter has been playing some good golf, so it's crucial that he cuts out the silly mistakes to put himself in contention - something that he managed to do last year when finishing solo fifth at six-under.

It's clear to see that he has course form, so if he can replicate last year and fire in three rounds in the 60s, he may well surprise a few people.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Favorite: Joaquin Niemann +700 @ BetMGM

I'm not quite sure how the Chilean isn't outright favorite for LIV Golf Chicago given he is running away with the individual title and could win it this weekend. He ended T2nd here last year and was T4th at Rich Harvest Farms in 2022 so clearly enjoys it in the city, no matter where this tournament is played.

Knowing that a good result will wrap up an extra $18 million will certainly not negatively affect Niemann, whose game is firing on all cylinders on the PIF-backed circuit. A record sixth win of the year has to be on the cards.

Sleeper: Paul Casey +3300 @ BetMGM

Casey has managed three top-10s so far this season and could easily rack up a fourth in Chicago. The Englishman finished T13th here last year after shooting an opening 66 with tougher conditions and has been in decent form so far through 2025.

A T2nd in Dallas recently should give him a load of confidence back on US soil, where he has thrived in terms of long-game accuracy to supplement encouraging putting stats. As a member of Bryson DeChambeau's Crushers, the pressure is on to keep performing for the team title, too, and I think Casey will enjoy that scenario.

How To Watch LIV Golf Chicago

US/ET

Friday, August 8 - Round One: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports 1), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX)

12:00pm - 2:00pm (Fox Sports 1), 2:00pm - 5:00pm (FOX) Saturday, August 9 - Round Two: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (FOX), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (Fox Sports 2)

1:00pm - 3:00pm (FOX), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (Fox Sports 2) Sunday, August 10 - Round Three: 1:00pm - 3:00pm (FOX), 3:00pm - 6:00pm (Fox Sports 1)

UK/BST

Friday, August 8 - Round One: 6:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X)

6:00pm - 10:00pm (ITV X) Saturday, August 9 - Round Two: 7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X)

7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X) Sunday, August 10 - Round Three: 7:00pm - 12:00am (ITV X)

Golf Monthly Betting Picks: Wins In 2025