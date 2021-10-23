Amateur News
Check out our amateur news page for the most up to date information on amateur news, tournaments and players.
Latest
Abel Gallegos wins LAAC and earns place in Masters and Open
He will play in both The Masters and The 149th Open Championship
LAAC Round 3: Jose Vega leads with a round to play
Vega leads by two at Mayakoba from Argentina's Abel Gallegos
By Fergus Bisset •
LAAC Round 2: Jose Vega leads at halfway point
The Colombian is in front at El Camaleon in Mayakoba, Mexico
By Fergus Bisset •
LAAC Round 1: Ivan Camilo Ramirez leads the way
Ivan Camilo Ramirez of Chile leads the LAAC in Mayakoba, Mexico
By Fergus Bisset •
LAAC: 2021 Championship to be held in Peru
The 2021 LAAC will be played at x in Lima, Peru
By Fergus Bisset •
Latin America Amateur Championship: What is the LAAC?
Information on and history of the Latin America Amateur Championship
By Fergus Bisset •
Yuxin Lin Wins The Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
Lin will play The Open Championship and The Masters next year
By Golf Monthly •
Four Tied At The Top In Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship
It's all to play for with a round to go at Sheshan GC in Shanghai
By Golf Monthly •
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Day 2 Report
Australia's Blake Windred leads by one at Sheshan GC in Shanghai
By Golf Monthly •
Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Day 1 Report
Blake Windred of Australia leads after a superb 63
By Golf Monthly •