Gear Blog
From amateur opinions to professional opinions, our Gear Blog page explores every angle of the latest golfing equipment.
Latest
-
Arccos Caddie Growth Soars Across Europe
Arccos has more than doubled its membership since the beginning of 2020
By Elliott Heath •
-
Rory McIlroy What’s In The Bag?
See the clubs Rory McIlroy currently has in the bag
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Matt Fitzpatrick What’s In The Bag?
Matt Fitzpatrick is a free agent in terms of golf equipment, what gear does he use?
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Arccos Appoints Lou Stagner As Data Insights Lead
The 'golf stats pro' will be helping Arccos take its insights to the next level.
By Dan Parker •
-
Danny Willett What's In The Bag?
Danny Willett uses a full bag of Callaway clubs
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Sam Burns What's In The Bag?
We take a look inside the bag of young American Sam Burns.
By Sam Tremlett •
-
Foresight Sports GC3 Launch Monitor Revealed
Check out the new launch monitor from Foresight Sports.
By Dan Parker •
-
What Happens During A Putter Fitting?
We find out what happens during a putter fitting
By Joel Tadman •
-
Arccos Golf Releases Smart Club Distances & Putt Data Tracking
The new features on the Arccos Caddie platform will give golfers more information than ever before.
By Dan Parker •