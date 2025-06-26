Titleist Has Just Dropped A New Vokey Wedge... And It Looks Sensational

Equipment manufacturer, Titleist has introduced a limited-edition Black Vapor finish on its Vokey Design SM10 wedges - possibly making one of the most sought-after clubs around even more popular.

The new Titanium Carbide Vapor finish is applied via a PVD treatment to ensure maximum durability against strikes while an FPP coating creates a smudge-resistant effect on the club head.

At the top of the club will be a custom black and silver Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord handle with BV Wings above a Dynamic Golf Onyx shaft and a BV Wings Black Vapor shaft label.

All 27 loft, bounce and grind combinations in the Vokey Design SM10 line - for both right and left-handed golfers - can be pre-ordered in the Black Vapor finish immediately, while an additional selection of loft, bounce and grind combinations are also available for purchase for right-handed players only.

Commenting on the new Black Vapor finish, master craftsman, Bob Vokey said: “A player has to love their wedge when they look down at it, and finish plays a key role. Having confidence in your wedge at address is hugely important.”

Vokey are keen to stress that the Black Vapor finish changes nothing about the club's performance - only its aesthetics - and it continues to be the most popular choice for touring professionals.

The wedge specialists says its SM10 wedges will still feature optimised, progressive CG positions to achieve precision in distance and trajectory control as well as better feel and tighter dispersion from the top end to the bottom end of a player’s wedge setup, no matter their ability.

And for those who still don't feel their clubs are personalized enough, Vokey offers eight unique toe engravings, multiple stamping options, custom paint fill and a wide array of different shafts, grips and ferrules to complete the club.

Titleist's Vokey SM10 wedges in the Black Vapor finish are available in golf shops from Thursday, July 24 at $225 (£209), while they can be pre-ordered immediately.