Nexo Championship 2025 Odds, Sleepers And Picks To Win

Major season is over and the DP World Tour campaign is resuming following an extra fortnight away with the Nexo Championship in Scotland.

With no other distractions left, players are fully focussed on making a run towards the sharp end of the DP World Tour season with a potential PGA Tour card the prize for an excellent year.

The man who missed out on a US chance by one spot in 2024, Jordan Smith, is the odds-on favorite to win the Nexo Championship and further strengthen his grip on one of the 10 places this time around.

He is expected to be challenged by the in-form Marco Penge as well as Francesco Laporta, Kristoffer Reitan and Joost Luiten, according to sportsbook provider, BetMGM.

Below, we've provided the odds for the leading players in the field as well as sharing our selections to take home the title.

US President Donald Trump recently opened his latest golf course in Scotland - Trump International Golf Links - which has already hosted the PGA Seniors Championship on the Legends Tour and is expected to stage more DP World Tour events in the future.

On its competitive debut, Trump International Golf Links saw Bo Van Pelt claim the title on three-under-par, with only one other player breaking par as strong winds and showers featured. Unfavorable weather conditions are expected to prevail again for the younger field, but a high winning score remains likely.

The new course was designed by Eric Trump and built alongside the existing 18-hole layout, making what the owners have labelled "the greatest 36 holes in golf." They have also called it "a masterpiece."

Per the website, the links course features: "panoramic views of the North Sea, towering sand dunes, infinity-edge greens, and the world’s largest natural bunker." It will play as a 7,439-yard par 72 for those in the DP World Tour field this week.

Nexo Championship Previous Winners

Swipe to scroll horizontally Year Champion Score Course 2020 Adrian Otaegui -23 (four strokes) Fairmont St Andrews

Nexo Championship Tournament Betting Odds

Outright winner odds from BetMGM (odds correct at time of publishing)

Jordan Smith (+1400)

Marco Penge (+1600)

Francesco Laporta (+2000)

Joost Luiten (+2000)

Kristoffer Reitan (+2000)

Richard Mansell (+2200)

Ewen Ferguson (+2500)

John Parry (+2800)

Jorge Campillo (+3300)

Matthew Jordan (+3300)

Andy Sullivan (+4000)

Angel Ayora (+4000)

Daniel Brown (+4000)

Eugenio Chacarra (+4000)

Kazuma Kobori (+4000)

Nathan Kimsey (+4000)

Oliver Lindell (+4000)

Todd Clements (+4000)

Brandon Robinson Thompson (+4500)

Martin Laird (+4500)

Grant Forrest (+5000)

Jacob Skov Olesen (+5000)

Sam Bairstow (+5000)

Ugo Coussaud (+5000)

Wenyi Ding (+5000)

All other players priced at +5500 or above

Nexo Championship Betting Picks

Elliott Heath News Editor

Favorite: Eugenio Chacarra +4000 @ BetMGM

The former LIV Golfer won his maiden DP World Tour title in India and returns to a country where he has an Asian Tour victory at the St Andrews Bay Championship in 2023.

The Spaniard has a dream of earning a PGA Tour card and a win would go a long way to securing that this week, especially at this time of the season. He comes into the event after back-to-back missed cuts but he has had two weeks off, and his 2023 win came after a missed cut, so I’m not too worried.

Sleeper: Jacob Skov Olesen +5000 @ BetMGM

The Dane held the day-one lead at The Open just three weeks ago and won the Amateur Championship so certainly knows how to play links golf.

He was also on the bag for his partner Darcey Harry at the AIG Women’s Open so will surely have plenty of notes to put into play this week for his own game and put in another strong showing on the links.

Matt Cradock News Writer

Favorite: Ewen Ferguson +2500 @ BetMGM

The Scot hasn't teed it up since missing the cut at the BMW International Open and Genesis Scottish Open, so a needed rest will hopefully be the catalyst to a strong week back in his home country. Despite missing the cut in his last two starts, a runner-up finish at the Soudal Open and a T4th at the KLM Open shows his form is there.

What's more, given how windy the conditions were at Trump International Golf Links for the recent Legends Tour event, a player who is used to true links conditions may well be a big factor. That's why I'm going with Ferguson, who has performed well on links courses in the past, and knows these conditions.

Sleeper: David Law +6600 @ BetMGM

I've opted for another Scot in Law, who is racking up some excellent results on the HotelPlanner Tour. Obviously the jump up to the DP World Tour can be tough, but strong performances can build confidence, as well as looking back on past results, with Law being a former winner on the circuit.

Claiming victory at the D+D Real Czech Challenge, Law finished sixth at the Interwetten Open in Austria the week before, as well as producing a T10th at the Scottish Challenge the event after. That performance shows his play has carried over and, with a top-10 back in Scotland last week, I fancy the 34-year-old to continue his form that sees him rank seventh in Scoring Average on the HotelPlanner Tour.

Jonny Leighfield News Writer

Favorite: Kristoffer Reitan +2000 @ BetMGM

Reitan has been on a heck of a run over the past few months, with his debut DP World Tour win followed by a smattering of top-10s and top-25 finishes. Crucially, though, the Norwegian pro did well at both the Scottish Open (T13th) and The Open (T30th) against much stronger fields.

Should he have learned a little something on the greens and improves his putting slightly this week (with minor deficits in terms of SG: Putting at both tournaments), Reitan should be one of the names to beat at the Nexo Championship.

Sleeper: Eddie Pepperell +8000 @ BetMGM

The Englishman has enjoyed two excellent performances in starts on the HotelPlanner Tour since returning from injury during June and is keen to maintain his upward momentum as he searches for a path back to the DP World Tour.

With strong winds and tough conditions expected this week, Pepperell's success with his irons will be central to how he fares on Trump International Golf Links. Thankfully, the best part of the 34-year-old's game lies within that area. Plus, a renewed vigour and the potential to have his wife (a.k.a. Top-10 Jen) on the bag once more, which has previously led to strong results, might well lead to another highly positive week.

How To Watch The Nexo Championship

US/ET

Thursday, August 7 - Round One: 7:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Friday, August 8 - Round Two: 7:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

7:00am - 12:00pm (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Saturday, August 9 - Round Three: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App) Sunday, August 10 - Round Four: 6:30am - 11:00am (Golf Channel/NBC Sports App)

UK/BST

Thursday, August 7 - Round One: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Friday, August 8 - Round Two: 12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:30pm (Sky Sports Golf) Saturday, August 9 - Round Three: 12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf)

12:30pm - 5:00pm (Sky Sports Golf) Sunday, August 10 - Round Four: 11:30pm - 4:30pm (Sky Sports Golf)

