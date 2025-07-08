How The New Ping i240 Iron Has Been Built To Suit Every Golfer

Ping has done a great job in recent years of producing stunning blades as well as larger cavity-back irons that are some of the most forgiving irons on the market. But with the new i240 irons, Ping believes it has a solution for nearly all abilities of golfer.

Engineered as a players-style iron, this new model is set to deliver a combination of shot-making precision while offering increased forgiveness over the outgoing i230 iron, making it an appealing option for a broad spectrum of players.

WATCH: We go through the tour fitting experience for the new Ping i240 irons

This new release aims to bridge the gap between the blade-style irons like the Blueprint T and the more distance orientated G440 iron.

"The new i240 irons are engineered to appeal to a wide range of skill levels,” said John K. Solheim, Ping CEO & President. “They provide precision and control with a great feel, so they technically fit into the ‘players iron’ category. But they also offer the MOI and higher launch of a game-improvement iron."

The last time Ping designed a more forgiving players-style iron was the i230 that was released in 2022 and for a period of time, these ended up in the bag of Bryson Dechambeau among others.

The multi-material cavity badge saves weight but also adds to the looks of the i240 irons (Image credit: Ping)

The i240 irons look a little more tech heavy compared to the i230 irons thanks to a new multi-material cavity badge which is 8.5 grams lighter than in it’s predecessor. This discretionary weight has been redistributed to lower the CG, resulting in what Ping claims is increased distance, improved control, and grater forgiveness. The benefits of this are most pronounced in the long and mid irons, where golfers typically need the most assistance.

There's also an activated elastomer insert positioned in a small pocket behind the face, creating a more efficient energy transfer for a softer, yet more lively feel and sound through impact.

The Elastomer insert helps with the sound and feel of the i240 irons (Image credit: Ping)

"We’ve designed it with more of a true cavity-back look to inform golfers of its forgiveness properties," Solheim explains. "They are a great solution for avid players who like the look, feel, and performance of a blade-style iron but can also benefit from added forgiveness when they aren’t as precise with their ball striking. They pack a lot of performance into one model.”

While you may think all of the new innovations have been implemented purely to assist amateur golfers, Ping claims its tour staff heavily influenced some other aspects of the new design. For example, fewer but wider grooves were a specific request from tour pros seeking more consistent spin from the fairway and reduced spin from the rough.

This change is designed to enhance predictability and control, no matter where you’re playing your next shot on the course. The popular size, shape, and sole design of previous models have been maintained, with a rounded lead edge and ample bounce to ensure smooth turf interaction.

The new groove pattern on the i240 iron was influenced by Ping tour players looking for more consistency (Image credit: Ping)

With the likes of the TaylorMade P790 and P770 irons having dominated the best compact mid-handicap iron space for a while now, it will be interesting to see how the i240 irons stack up against them, whether they can become recognized as some of the best irons in the game and if Ping tour players start to introduce the i240 longer irons into their bag as part of a combo set heading into the Scottish Open and The Open Championship next week. The i240 has already tasted tour success via Dan Brown, who was victorious last week on the DP World Tour in Germany with a Ping i240 4-iron in the bag.

The new Ping iDi Utility iron will be offered in three lofts (Image credit: Ping)

Alongside the i240 irons, Ping has also announced a new iDi driving iron. The Ping Crossover has been regarded as one of the best utility irons in the game for some time now and so big things are expected of the iDi.

If you’re someone who wants to start conquering long par-3s or needs an alternative option off the tee when the driver starts misbehaving, then the Ping iDi may just be what you’ve been waiting for. The iDi will be offered in a versatile trio, designed to be your go-to club for putting the ball in play or firing at the green from range. Offered in 17°, 20°, and 23° loft options, there is an iDi designed to fit in any golfer's setup.

The Ping iDi plays shorter and slightly flatter than it's predecessor to try and enhance control (Image credit: Ping)

The R&D team at Ping has incorporated some impressive design features to help the iDi perform to the best of its ability. This starts with an ultra-thin, super-fast maraging steel face (think trampoline effect for your golf ball) that's welded to a stainless steel body. This construction, combined with a lower center of gravity, has been designed to transfer more energy to the ball for added ball speed and ease of launch - perfect for getting the ball to land softly on the green from distance.

The Ping iDi boasts a modern-classic design (Image credit: Ping)

For pinpoint control, Ping made the heads shorter from heel to toe to make them easier to rotate and release, while also making them ¼” shorter and 1° flatter than the previous generation. Of course, these irons will be available for custom fittings and custom orders should you know your specifications already.

What really sets the iDi apart is the feel. Hitting a hollow-body iron can sometimes feel a little weak off the face but Ping’s clever engineers solved this with new inR-Air technology. They’ve placed a strategic pocket of air inside the clubhead, which works like a sound-dampening studio to get rid of excessive vibrations, resulting in a surprisingly soft, yet solid feel at impact. An internal i-Beam structure adds to the stability and pleasing sound through impact.

The breakdown of the Ping iDi inR-Air technology (Image credit: Ping)

These irons are already gaining traction on tour, with pros expected to put them in play at The Open Championship. So if you're looking for a versatile, powerful, and great-feeling alternative to your long irons or even a fairway wood, the Ping iDi might be a club you’ll have to go and check out.

Ping i240 Irons Specs and Pricing

Heads: 3-9, PW, UW

Lie Angle: 10 color codes (Black is standard)

Loft Options: Standard, Power Spec, Retro Spec

Stock Shafts:

NS Pro Modus 3 Tour 115 (R, S, X)

PING Alta CB Blue (SR, R, S)

Optional Shafts: PING AWT 3.0, NS Pro Modus 3 105, Dynamic Gold (multiple weights), KBS Tour, Elevate MPH 95, UST Recoil Dart.

Stock Grip: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet (6 sizes from -1/16" to +1/16")

Price: $217 (steel), $232 (graphite) per club.

Ping iDi Specs and Pricing

Heads: 2 (17°, 39.75”), 3 (20°, 39.25”), 4 (23°, 38.75”)

Stock Steel Shaft: PING Tour 2.0 Chrome 85 (R, S, X)

Optional Graphite Shafts:

PING Alta CB Blue 70 (SR, R, S)

PING Tour 2.0 Black 90 (S, X)

Mitsubishi Tensei 1K Black 85 (S, X)

Project X Denali Red 70HY (5.5), 80HY (6.0, 6.5)

Stock Grip: Golf Pride 360 Tour Velvet (Blue -1/16”, Red -1/32”, Aqua -1/64”, White-Std, Gold +1/32”, Orange +1/16”)

Price: $295 per club