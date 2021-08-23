Check out what Team Europe will wear when trying to win the Solheim Cup once again.

Ping Unveils Team Europe Solheim Cup Collection

The world of golf turns its attention to the upcoming Solheim Cup soon as the world’s best players from Europe are set to take on the Americans at Inverness Club in Ohio.

As a result, Ping, a company that has a long standing relationship with the event as it was subsequently named after Ping founders Karsten and Louise Solheim, recently unveiled a new apparel collection to be worn by the Europeans

Lisa Lovatt, Managing Director of Ping Europe, commented: “This is a fantastic opportunity for Ping to be the Official Apparel Supplier of Team Europe, in a competition that everyone at Ping holds so close to our hearts.

“Our apparel design team has created a very technical, eye-catching range. I am excited to see the collection front and centre on the global stage in just a couple of weeks’ time and showcase our commitment to the women’s game.”

Inspiration for the collection has been drawn from flowers native to Ohio, whilst also placing a modern twist on recognisable European colours and themes.

The opening day’s outfit (above) has been inspired by the milkweed flower, a native flower to Northwest Ohio, where this bloom has been incorporated with the European Shield of Stars to create a unique print design that pays homage to the tournament’s host state.

To coordinate with the star flower patterned skort or short, the players will wear a royal purple polo shirt that features star detailing.

The second outfit is based on the vibrant yellow colours of the European flag while still incorporating the traditional blue and gold stars.

For the final competition day, Ping has created a design that utilises the classic European blue and white colourway, with metallic gold star highlights, as Team Europe attempts to retain their Solheim Cup title.

Each outfit has a coordinating cap or visor that completes the look of the three unique designs.

Should the weather turn in Ohio, Ping has also designed a SensorWarm fleece, in line with each of the three outfits, as well as a white waterproof suit engineered from SensorDry fabric (below).

Commenting on the designs, Global Creative Director for Ping, Fiona Reilly, said:

“It has been a pleasure to be involved with the designing of Team Europe’s apparel collection for the Solheim Cup. Our goal in creating the 2021 Solheim Cup uniform was to provide Team Europe with unique, clean and contemporary designs that reflect a distinctly European aesthetic. Comfort and freedom of movement is of paramount importance for the athletes and, to ensure this, all of the garments are engineered from our performance Sensor technology fabrics.

“To be part of such a prestigious and globally recognised tournament is brilliant and we can’t wait to see our apparel collection being worn by some of the world’s best female players.”

You can get final day’s outfit for a limited time on the Ping Collection website.