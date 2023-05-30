New Titleist Irons To Debut At Memorial Tournament

Titleist will launch the latest generation of its popular T-Series irons at this week’s designated event on the PGA Tour, the Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village. In total, four new irons will make their first public appearance at the event, the T100, T150, T200 and T350, as Titleist’s tour seeding and validation process for the clubs gets under way.

The current range, which comprises five models - the T100, T100s, T200, T300 and T400 - was launched two years ago and it looks like Titleist is somewhat shaking up the models and naming convention within the new line up. The T150 is a brand new model, likely replacing the T100s as a slightly more distance-orientated players iron. It is yet to be seen if the T350 iron blends the attributes of the T300 and hybrid-style T400 although based on the images released by Titleist and on social media, this could well be the case.

As well as the shots above, Golf.com's Ryan Barath also posted an image on his Instagram page of a new Titleist U505 utility iron, which looks set to replace the existing U505 utility iron with the same name.

The best Titleist irons have long been a staple of PGA Tour players. Indeed, in 18 of the last 19 seasons, its irons have been used by more players than any other brand.

One of those is Jordan Spieth, who has had T-Series Titleist irons in his bag since they were introduced four years ago. He explained the enduring appeal of the brand's irons in a company press release.

“Titleist has always been achieving, it seems like, perfection in the details. It’s always been a great product and it’s just trying to figure out that little bit of an edge. There’s never any corners cut. It takes what it takes, and it eventually comes from some of the input we have but also what they see across the board with all their players,” he said.

“It seems like everything is taken in... Like, ‘OK, that makes sense. We’ll do something a little bit different here or there.’ And it’s never just the same thing. They’ve always looked for a little bit of a different angle, and I think that that’s really cool when you’re partnering and trusting those clubs to do your job.

Images have also been circling on social media of a new prototype muscleback iron in the bag of Cameron Young, which could well represent the replacement to the existing 620 MB iron.

The latest iteration of T-Series Titleist irons will be used across the three practice days prior to this week’s tournament, with representatives from the brand working with players and gathering feedback.

Previous T-Series irons have been highly regarded by us in testing, with the T300 being one of the best distance irons of recent years and the T100 being one of the best irons for low handicappers. It appears likely two of the new irons, the T150 and T350 models, will represent enhancements of those earlier irons.

Next week, the irons will get their first competitive outing on the Korn Ferry Tour and LPGA Tour before the process continues in the coming weeks across professional tours worldwide.