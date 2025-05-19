Get A First Look At The New Titleist T-Series Irons As They Hit The Professional Circuits This Week

Titleist has revealed its brand new T-Series iron lineup, which will debut on the professional tours this week

A close up of the new Titleist irons
(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)
Many professionals use Titleist equipment and, this week, it has been announced by the brand that there will be a new T-Series lineup available for them to choose from.

The Titleist T-Series are among the best golf irons money can buy and, in terms of their new range, you can expect to see them in action on the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge and the DP World Tour’s Soudal Open.

A close up of the Titleist utility irons

(Image credit: Acushnet/Titleist)

In terms of irons, players will have access to the new T100, T150, T250 and T350 models, as well as the T250•U and U•505 utility irons, which will also debut this week.

The T-Series has been the most played iron set on the PGA Tour in the last 11 years, with it also the most played iron brand on the DP World Tour since 2009. In fact, the T100 iron is the most used on the PGA Tour, and has been since 2019.

“It's years of research, player feedback, player testing,” said JJ Van Wezenbeeck, Titleist’s Senior Director of Club Promotions.

“To bring the product out, see it tested on the golf course during a tournament week and prove itself – it’s super exciting to see all that finally come to fruition.”

Jordan Spieth hits an iron shot

Three-time Major winner, Jordan Spieth, is one of the many professionals to have Titleist irons in the bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Although the full details and specs of the new irons are yet to be released, we do know that Titleist have worked closely with their top players, with the irons the completion of a multi-year collaboration between Titleist R&D and Tour pros.

The T100 is the more Tour-preferred version of the range, while the T150 provides a more confidence-inspiring look and feel to that of the T100.

In terms of the T200, they provide a hollow body construction and a forged face. Providing plenty of launch and forgiveness, they sit just under the T350, which is designed to provide the most forgiveness and be one of the best distance irons on the market.

