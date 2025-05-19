Get A First Look At The New Titleist T-Series Irons As They Hit The Professional Circuits This Week
Titleist has revealed its brand new T-Series iron lineup, which will debut on the professional tours this week
Many professionals use Titleist equipment and, this week, it has been announced by the brand that there will be a new T-Series lineup available for them to choose from.
The Titleist T-Series are among the best golf irons money can buy and, in terms of their new range, you can expect to see them in action on the PGA Tour's Charles Schwab Challenge and the DP World Tour’s Soudal Open.
In terms of irons, players will have access to the new T100, T150, T250 and T350 models, as well as the T250•U and U•505 utility irons, which will also debut this week.
The T-Series has been the most played iron set on the PGA Tour in the last 11 years, with it also the most played iron brand on the DP World Tour since 2009. In fact, the T100 iron is the most used on the PGA Tour, and has been since 2019.
“It's years of research, player feedback, player testing,” said JJ Van Wezenbeeck, Titleist’s Senior Director of Club Promotions.
“To bring the product out, see it tested on the golf course during a tournament week and prove itself – it’s super exciting to see all that finally come to fruition.”
Although the full details and specs of the new irons are yet to be released, we do know that Titleist have worked closely with their top players, with the irons the completion of a multi-year collaboration between Titleist R&D and Tour pros.
The T100 is the more Tour-preferred version of the range, while the T150 provides a more confidence-inspiring look and feel to that of the T100.
In terms of the T200, they provide a hollow body construction and a forged face. Providing plenty of launch and forgiveness, they sit just under the T350, which is designed to provide the most forgiveness and be one of the best distance irons on the market.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
-
-
