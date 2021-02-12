Here we take a look inside the golf bag of young American star Will Zalatoris.

Will Zalatoris What’s In The Bag?

A rising star in the world of golf, Will Zalatoris has shot up the world golf rankings. Having recently played on the Korn Ferry Tour, Zalatoris managed to come T6 at the 2020 US Open which he followed with a few more good results to secure Special Temporary Member status on the PGA Tour.

At the time of writing he is firmly entrenched in the world’s top-100 which should see him compete in most of the top tournaments on the PGA Tour.

But what exactly does he carry in his bag right now? Let’s take a look.

Zalatoris has nearly a full bag of Titleist gear at the moment. Starting with the driver he uses a Titleist TSi3 model, and his 16.5 degree three-wood is also a TSi3.

Recently he has switched his TS3 hybrid to a U500 utility iron although we expect these clubs to chop and change dependent on the course, conditions and other factors.

The rest of his irons go from four-iron down to pitching wedge and they are all Titleist T100’s.

He then has three Vokey wedges in the bag, two of which have 50 and 54 degrees and both are SM8’s. His final wedge is a Vokey prototype with 58 degrees of loft.

His final club in the bag is the sole non-Titleist model, which is an Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 putter.

He uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball and wears FootJoy shoes too.

*We believe Zalatoris switches his hybrid and utility iron in and out of the bag.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 9 degrees

Three-wood: Titleist TSi3, 16.5 degrees

*Hybrid: Titleist TS3, 19 degrees

*Utility (3): Titleist U500 with Nippon Pro Modus3 Hybrid shaft

Irons (4-PW): Titleist T100

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 (50, 54 degrees), Titleist Vokey Prototype (58 degrees)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot Pro #7

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

Shoes: FootJoy