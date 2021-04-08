We run through the latest tour gear round up as The Masters begins.

Tour Gear Round Up: The Masters

As the 2021 Masters begins, we take a look at all the new gear the Tour pros are using for the first men’s major of the year.

Bryson’s New Driver

After a fifth version of Cobra’s new Radspeed driver appeared on the USGA list of conforming driver heads earlier this week, all signs point to Bryson having a new driver in the bag come Thursday.

At just 5.5 degrees, it looks to be a Bryson special and pictures taken on Monday suggest there has been some lead tape added to the bottom of the head for more weight.

After Bryson cracked a 4-iron at this year’s Players’, expect his new driver to have a heavily reinforced face too.

Vijay Singh had a front row seat to Bryson testing the new driver on Monday morning and appeared to be enjoying what he saw.

Justin Rose

The 2013 US Open champion was spotted using the 2017 TaylorMade M1 driver on the range on Tuesday.

Since leaving the Japanese manufacturer Honma in 2020, after just one year with the brand, Rose has been a free agent and he’s been seen using a variety of clubs at the top and bottom of his bag ever since.

Up to this week, he’d been using the Ping G425 driver but it seems like the Englishman is reverting back to the TaylorMade driver that saw him firmly in the world’s top 10 in 2017.

Rose has been using older generation TaylorMade woods in the last few months too and perhaps his familiarity with them has led to this decision.

He was a TaylorMade staffer prior to his move to Honma and his relationship with the brand seems to have been rekindled since his move to a free agent.

Bernd Wiesberger

The Austrian’s new putter was first spotted at the Valero Texas Open last weekend.

It is a Scotty Cameron Phantom X 11 Proto with some lovely touches including Weisberger’s initials engraved on the toe of the putter face.

Patrick Reed Signs With Castore

Patrick Reed is set to debut as a Castore brand ambassador at the first men’s major of the year.

The premium clothing brand, launched just four years ago in the UK, has its sights set on breaking into the US market after recently opening a new warehouse in Baltimore, Maryland.

This is Castore’s first major golf sponsorship but have already broken into the cricket rugby and football market in the UK, with Owen Farrell, Jos Buttler and Rangers Football Club as partners.

New G/Fore Ghost Project MG4+ Shoes

G/Fore has launched its latest limited edition shoe in the shape of the Ghost Project MG4+.

Available in strictly limited quantities, the Snow/Clover colourway is the new addition to the popular MG4+ shoe that features a waterproof upper and swatooth traction outsole for added grip.

The Ghost Project is a series of limited edition launches available exclusively through selected pro shops or directly from the manufacturer.

Stay tuned to this post for further updates across April and the 2021 Masters.