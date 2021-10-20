Arccos Caddie Growth Soars Across Europe

Arccos has more than doubled its membership since the beginning of 2020

Arccos Golf has seen a dramatic increase in membership and rounds played by members using its Arccos Caddie platform over the past year, as golfers continue to embrace the advanced stroke recording technology across Europe.

Arccos has more than doubled its membership since the beginning of 2020 and according to data analysed across the first nine months of 2021, there were big increases in the number of tech-enabled rounds played compared with the same period last year.

For example, Arccos Caddie members in Britain recorded a year-on-year increase of 77% in rounds played between January and September, despite beginning 2021 under national lockdown when most golf courses were closed until April.

While there has also been a significant increase in Arccos Caddie members during the period, these figures show that golfers are leveraging technology to improve their performance more than ever before.

Dutch, Italian and Spanish golfers using Arccos’ pioneering technology were Europe’s busiest performers in terms of rounds played compared to last year.

In The Netherlands, rounds played recorded by Arccos Caddie were up by 101%, while in Italy and Spain there was a 79% increase.

Other strong European showings for avid Arccos Caddie members were in Austria (66%), Belgium (65%), France (62%) and Germany (35%).

“Even with frustrating course closures, these growth numbers highlight the level of commitment and passion golfers in Europe have for playing the game and wanting to improve,” said Steve Obsitnik, Arccos President/COO.

“Our commitment to delivering products like our Link wearable and feature innovations like Strokes Gained Analytics will provide golfers with more ways to play smarter and improve faster,” he added.

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos Caddie automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round insights and post-round Strokes Gained Analytics.

The system includes the world’s first A.I. powered rangefinder, smart club averages for each club and caddie advice for any hole on earth.

These combine to help golfers of all skill levels make smarter decisions, improve faster and shoot lower scores.

In 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes.