I Paid Just £99 For A Waterproof Jacket, Trousers And Wooly Hat And The Quality Shocked Me
Druids Golf is a company seeking to disrupt the golf apparel market as a more affordable alternative to the status quo, but is it any good? Joel Tadman put its waterproof suit to the test...
Some of the latest golf clothing from the more established companies has become eye-wateringly expensive, so it’s no wonder that we’re seeing the emergence of alternative brands that offer something more affordable to the everyday golfer. One of these brands is Druids Golf.
Founded in Ireland but based in Edinburgh, its mission was to make high-quality golf apparel and sell it directly to golfers at a price that made it accessible to all. A classic example of this being its rainwear and the prices may have you falling off your chair. You can get a fully waterproof suit consisting of a rain jacket and rain pants as well as a complimentary beanie hat for £99.99 right now. Yes, you read that right. But is this too good to be true or should Druids Golf be a brand you seriously consider? I took its cut-price suit, which comprised the Rain-Tek jacket and Infinite Rain trousers to the course to find out.
The first impressions of the suit are very good. The Rain-Tek jacket comes in a whopping 12 color options and looks well made - no errant stitching or pinching of the material in key areas. It has Velcro cuffs and two zipped pockets at the front for convenient storage. More importantly, when I’ve worn it in the rain it has kept me dry underneath, which is the main thing a waterproof jacket needs to do. The water beads off almost immediately, leaving barely a trace of moisture behind. I even subjected it to a prolonged jet spray from my water bottle on the fabric and zips - once again, nothing got through.
Admittedly I’ve only worn it twice when it has rained and the true test will come in years two and three to see if it has the longevity of a Galvin Green jacket, for example, but it’s hard to fault it so far. The jacket actually comes with a 3-year waterproof guarantee under ‘normal use’ (so don’t wear it when trying to retrieve your ball from a prickly bush). It really looks the part too - not too baggy and while there isn’t an elasticated hem or a great deal of stretch in the fabric, it’s a perfectly playable waterproof jacket providing you get the right size.
The pants also surprised me in a positive way too. They’re a little baggy, but they’ve got plenty of features that enhanced the wearing experience. Notably the choice of three popper settings on the ankle for the right fit and the drawstring at the waist. The ankle zip could have been longer but just like the jacket, it kept water at bay when it rained on the course for me.
One thing is clear - there’s a lot to like about what Druids Golf is offering golfers, especially what you get for your money. Its website is very easy to navigate and there is an abundance of choice, both in terms of colors but also the type of products you can buy. It even offers an ambassador pack where you can choose any jacket, mid layer, polo shirt, trouser, cap or belt and even socks for £99.
This is by no means a paid-for promotional feature - just a first person account of my initial experience with a new, up-and-coming golf apparel brand. Admittedly I’ve only tried the waterproofs, but if the quality of the rest is comparable to what I have encountered then the value for money here appears to be unmatched. I also have friends at my home golf club who wax lyrical about Druids Golf and I'm now beginning to understand why.
