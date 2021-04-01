Take a look at the equipment used by Austrian Bernd Wiesberger

Bernd Wiesberger What’s In The Bag?

There was a time when Austrian Bernd Wiesberger was a regular feature of the worlds top-50 golfers in the world, however injuries throughout the 2018 season saw him drop all the way down to 378th in the world.

But he won three times in 2019 at the Italian Open, Made in Denmark and then Scottish Open, and has since returned to the top of the game. The Austrian now has seven European Tour wins so let’s take a look inside his bag.

The Austrian has been a Titleist staff member for a while now with every single club in the bag being a model from the brand.

His driver and three-wood are their new models, the TSi3 and TSi2, with 8.5 and 13.5 degrees of loft respectively.

Then, instead of a five-wood, Wiesberger uses a 17 degree 818H2 hybrid.

Currently he is one of the many players who have a combo set of irons in the bag but instead of just the two different sets of irons he actually uses three different models.

First he has a Titleist T100 three-iron.

He carries the Titleist 620 CBs from the four to six-iron, then from the seven to nine-iron he carries the 620 MB irons.

His wedges are three SM8s with 46, 53 and 59 degrees of loft.

Finally he uses a Scotty Cameron Futura T5W Tour prototype putter and a Titleist Pro V1 ball.

Driver: Titleist TSi3, 8.5°, Aldila RIP 75 TX Prototype shaft.

3 wood: Titleist TSi2, 13.5°, Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 8 TX shaft.

Hybrid: Titleist 818 H2, 17°, Fujikura Motore Speeder 9.8 TX shaft.

Irons: Titleist T100 (3), Titleist 620 CB (4-6), Titleist 620 MB (7-9), all fitted with Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts.

Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM8 46°, 53°, 59°, Nippon NS Pro Modus3 Tour 120X shafts.

Putter: Scotty Cameron Futura T5W Tour Prototype

Ball: 2019 Titleist Pro V1.

Apparel & Footwear: FootJoy