The renowned data analytics expert and 'golf stats pro' is set to help take insights for golfers to the next level.

Arccos Appoints Lou Stagner As Data Insights Lead

Arccos – the pioneer of big data and artificial intelligence for golf – today announced the appointment of Lou Stagner as its Data Insights Lead, working with a team of scientists, engineers and architects devoted to harnessing the power of golf’s largest and richest on-course dataset, which now includes more than 475 million shots taken by Arccos Caddie members worldwide.

A self-proclaimed ‘golf nut and data nerd’, Stagner has become an influential figure in the golf data space by combining a lifelong passion for the game with his background as a business intelligence and analytics executive.

Through his popular Twitter feed, @LouStagner, and co-hosting the Hack It Out Golf podcast, he has become a highly respected voice among Tour players, coaches, elite amateurs, golf equipment manufacturers, members of the media and recreational players around the world.

In his new role, Stagner will focus on the refinement and expansion of Arccos’ existing data offerings, such as the personalised Arccos Strokes Gained Analytics platform.

He will also play a key role in the conception and development of new projects.

“It’s literally a dream come true for me to be able to dig into a golf dataset of the size and scope of the Arccos database,” said Lou.

“I’m going from a scenario where analysis and insights were typically derived from hundreds or thousands of data points, to an environment where the scale is in the billions. There is massive potential to expand the already-impressive Arccos products with offerings that take a customised approach to helping players of all skill levels play smarter and shoot lower scores,” he added.

Golf’s first Artificial Intelligence platform, Arccos Caddie automatically tracks your shots while delivering in-round insights and post-round Strokes Gained Analytics. The system includes the world’s first A.I.-powered rangefinder, smart club distances and caddie advice for every golf hole on earth.

Arccos members have recorded an astonishing 8 million rounds with the system while playing courses in 194 countries.

This feeds the world’s largest on-course dataset, which now includes 31 billion separate data points that are analysed to help golfers perform their best. In 2020, the average new Arccos member improved their handicap by 5.02 strokes.