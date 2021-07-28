Golfers can now showcase their support for the European team with the new collection of branded goods.

Titleist Launches Team Europe Ryder Cup Special Editions

Titleist has revealed its new Ryder Cup Special Editions, a collection of branded goods that will allow golfers to show their support of the European team as they take on Team USA at Whistling Straits from September 24th-26th.

The special-edition range has been created following the announcement that Titleist will be the Official Supplier to the European Ryder Cup Team until 2025, providing the Team Bag and a variety of other products that will carry the iconic blue and yellow colourways, alongside the European flag and Ryder Cup trophy print.

The flagship model of the collection is the replica Team Europe Tour Bag, which closely resembles the one all 12 team members will be using throughout the week in Wisconsin.

It will be accompanied by a variety of cart and stand bag options, including the immensely popular StaDry Cart, the Players 4 Plus StaDry stand bag, and new Premium Carry.

Titleist has also produced a host of travel items, including the Players Backpack, Duffel, Sackpack and Toiletries Bag, so fans can carry the Team Europe colours wherever they go this year.

David Moore, Titleist Gear Category Manager, said, “We are excited to launch the European Ryder Cup Special Editions to dedicated golfers this summer. Not only does the range provide fans with the opportunity to support Team Europe on and off-course this year, it also allows them to choose from a line-up of industry leading products.”

“We hope to see golfers across the country donning the famous blue and yellow colours on-course and we will be cheering on Team Europe this September.”

Pádraig Harrington, European Ryder Cup Captain, said, “We focused on the performance of the golf bag, making sure that it is lightweight, durable, and has everything that both the player and caddie need, before we then looked at the design.”

“Titleist has done a great job in producing this bag for the Team Europe players and caddies.”

The new replica range is now available to purchase from The Official European Ryder Cup Online Store, via Titleist Authorised Retailers across the country, and on the Titleist website.