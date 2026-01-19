New Titleist Vokey SM11 Wedges To Debut At Dubai Desert Classic And The American Express

New equipment is continuously hitting the professional circuits and, at this week's Dubai Desert Classic and The American Express, the newest model of one of the most iconic ranges is set to be introduced.

Titleist Vokey wedges are among the best on the market and, at the DP World Tour and PGA Tour tournaments, the SM11 will debut to the world's best, as it makes an appearance for the first time.

(Image credit: Future)

The most played wedge on the PGA Tour since 2004, Titleist Vokey accounted for 56% of all gap, sand and lob wedges in 2025, being used in 26 PGA Tour victories that season.

Their newest design has been constructed with Tour feedback in-mind, with the SM11 crammed with technology, as well as multiple loft, bounce and grinds, including four different finishes - Tour Chrome, Jet Black, Nickel and Raw.

In fact, Titleist claim there are 27 unique configurations from their six tour-proven grinds, which are F, S, M, D, K and T.

Speaking about the SM11, Corey Gerrard, Director of Marketing for Vokey Wedges, stated: "Everything starts with contact.

"The right bounce and grind help you find a clean strike between grooves two and five. Nail that, and the flight and spin follow — lower, more controlled trajectories with the stopping power great wedge players depend on. That’s built into every Vokey wedge.”

World No.1 Scottie Scheffler has used Titleist Vokey wedges for a number of years (Image credit: Getty Images)

What can the best golfers expect from the new SM11 range? Well, in our review, we found that the refined aesthetics meant the premium look remained, while the improved and progressive center of gravity provided a consistent flight.

For lower-lofted wedges (44-52 degrees), the center of gravity is positioned lower and closer to the center of the face, allowing for better gapping and transition into iron sets.

In the higher-lofted wedges (58-60 degrees), the center of gravity is higher and towards the heel, producing a lower flight and a squarer clubface, while the sand wedge lofts (54-56 degrees) have a center of gravity that sits between the two.

If you were to peek in the bag of a number of professionals, you will find Wedgeworks models of Vokey wedges, which are unique and custom options designed to help dial in the various requirements needed for the world's best.

Looking at the SM11, the overall design follows the aesthetics of the Wedgeworks models, while the SM11 frames the ball perfectly with a beautifully-crafted profile that we’ve come to expect from Vokey.

(Image credit: Future)

Although it's unclear as to which players will be putting the new Vokey SM11 in-play at their respective events, we've already seen some changes in terms of Ping wedges.

Recently, the S259 wedges were revealed and put into play by their staffers. Along with the scoring section of the bag, both TaylorMade and Callaway's new drivers have already racked up victories on the DP World Tour.

Jayden Schaper used the TaylorMade Qi4D driver for his Alfred Dunhill Championship and AfrAsia Bank Mauritius Open wins, while Nacho Elvira used the Callaway Quantum to secure his Dubai Invitational victory.