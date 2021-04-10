We take a look at the equipment Marc Leishman has in the bag.

Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

We take a look below..

Leishman has been a Callaway ambassador since 2016 and currently uses a full bag of the company’s products.

The five-time PGA Tour winner has the Epic Speed driver in the bag for 2021.

He also carries an Epic Speed 3 wood at 15.5 degrees, which is his only fairway wood.

His driver and fairway wood are both fitted with the Fujikura Ventus Black shaft in X flex.

He likely only carries one fairway wood because he likes to flight the ball down, and uses two Callaway Apex UT irons as his 2 and 3 irons for a penetrating flight.

This does change depending on the course and conditions, however.

Iron play is the Aussie’s real strength and his weapons of choice are the Callaway Apex TCBs from 4-9 iron, which were released to the public in 2021.

His irons and wedges are all fit with the Nippon Modus3 Tour 130 steel shafts in X flex.

Leishman plays three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges in 46, 54 and 60 degrees of loft – opting for just three due to the fact he carries a 2 and a 3 iron.

His putter is from an Odyssey Versa 6 Black to an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Wide S, which has a new Stroke Lab shaft in red.

His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X and his shoes are also Callaway.

*Note – the top of Leishman’s bag changes regularly. He often swaps out his fairway woods for a utility or vice-versa.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond DS 10.5°, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

3 wood: Callaway Epic Speed 15.5°, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Utilities: Callaway Apex UT 21° and 24°

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex TCB, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 46°, 56° and 60°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Wide S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X