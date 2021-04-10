Marc Leishman What’s In The Bag?

Sam Tremlett

We take a look at the equipment Marc Leishman has in the bag.

What clubs does Australian Marc Leishman? We take a look below..

Leishman has been a Callaway ambassador since 2016 and currently uses a full bag of the company’s products.

The five-time PGA Tour winner has the Epic Speed driver in the bag for 2021.

He also carries an Epic Speed 3 wood at 15.5 degrees, which is his only fairway wood.

His driver and fairway wood are both fitted with the Fujikura Ventus Black shaft in X flex.

He likely only carries one fairway wood because he likes to flight the ball down, and uses two Callaway Apex UT irons as his 2 and 3 irons for a penetrating flight.

This does change depending on the course and conditions, however.

Iron play is the Aussie’s real strength and his weapons of choice are the Callaway Apex TCBs from 4-9 iron, which were released to the public in 2021.

Leishman’s bag seen at the 2021 Masters, where he may have added an extra fairway wood for softer landings on the greens

His irons and wedges are all fit with the Nippon Modus3 Tour 130 steel shafts in X flex.

Leishman plays three Callaway Jaws MD5 wedges in 46, 54 and 60 degrees of loft – opting for just three due to the fact he carries a 2 and a 3 iron.

His putter is from an Odyssey Versa 6 Black to an Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Wide S, which has a new Stroke Lab shaft in red.

His ball is the Callaway Chrome Soft X and his shoes are also Callaway.

*Note – the top of Leishman’s bag changes regularly. He often swaps out his fairway woods for a utility or vice-versa.

Driver: Callaway Epic Speed Triple Diamond DS 10.5°, Fujikura Ventus Black 7 X

3 wood: Callaway Epic Speed 15.5°, Fujikura Ventus Black 8 X

Utilities: Callaway Apex UT 21° and 24°

Irons (4-9): Callaway Apex TCB, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Wedges: Callaway Jaws MD5, 46°, 56° and 60°, Nippon N.S. Pro Modus3 Tour 130X

Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #1 Wide S

Ball: Callaway Chrome Soft X