In this Callaway Apex TCB iron review, Joel Tadman tests it on a launch monitor and the golf course to assess the performance

Callaway Apex TCB Iron Review

Samples of the Apex TCB irons were tough to get hold of, partly because of the rapid take up amongst Callaway’s tour staff (including Jon Rahm) and that it is a custom-only offering, but having finally given them a test they were certainly worth the wait.

The tour-inspired shaping is immediately obvious, with the thin topline and narrow sole along with a premium satin finish. It won’t inspire confidence for the inconsistent player, unlike some of the other models in the new Apex iron range, but this isn’t the target market.

Seeing two screws that house the tungsten weighting on the back of the head is unusual, but for some reason doesn’t detract from the aesthetics. In fact, it’s arguably one of the best looking irons we’ve seen for a while.

The hitting experience doesn’t disappoint either. The feel is crisp and solid off the face, a gentle thud sound contributing to a soft feel – not quite as soft as the Apex MB, but only just behind. In fact, because the Apex TCB is a hollow iron, balls spring off the face a little more lively than a one-piece forging.

With a 7-iron traditionally lofted at 34°, distance isn’t the main priority, although the 6-iron we tested regularly flew over 180 yards when testing on the Flightscope X3 launch monitor, which shows that centred strikes are rewarded with strong carries.

Another benefit of a pure strike is a consistent, penetrating flight. Shots cut through the air with ease, while the ample spin ensure there is ample stopping power on landing.

This iron can hit all the shots you want. On demand, it will produce a draw or fade if that’s what you’ve intended. High or low shots were easily replicated, too. Miss-strike a shot, and you’ll get the feedback from the clubhead through your hands that lets you know, but the resulting shot won’t be as bad as you were expecting more often than not because this iron is more user-friendly than its modest size suggests.