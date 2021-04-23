The Callaway Epic Speed Fairway is one of the products featured in our Editor's Choice product list for 2021.

Callaway Epic Speed Fairway

Off the back of the highly popular Mavrik range, Callaway has once again used Artificial Intelligence to push the boundaries of what is possible in a fairway wood.

In testing, we loved the ball flight of this fairway wood, making it one of the best fairway woods for mid handicappers on the market this year.

Targeting the better player, the Epic Speed is designed to produce consistently penetrating ball flights and spin rates for maximum distance and accuracy.

Visually, it also looks great behind the ball, coming in a nice sleek package that inspires confidence at address. However, if you prefer a fairway wood with a slightly bigger head, the Epic Max model might be more to your taste.

Jailbreak Upgrade

Flash face is back, as is the strong and flexible C300 Maraging Steel first used in production of the Mavrik line, but the big story surrounds the new Jailbreak design.

First introduced in 2016, Jailbreak technology is unique to Callaway and features two bars that sit behind the face connecting the sole to the crown. The effect is a stiffer face for higher ball speeds no matter the strike location.

For 2021 and the Epic Speed range, Callaway has made its first real upgrade to this design. Inspired by A.I., what have been coined the ‘Velocity Blades’ are now more angled and spread out towards the heel and toe, allowing the forged face to flex even more.

Fast and Forgiving

The result is a fairway wood that is as hot as it gets. Although not officially a Sub Zero model, it behaves like one, offering incredible distance thanks to its low spinning nature. We were really impressed with how penetrating the flight was, making it ideal for using off a tee as well as in windy conditions.

It’s standard practice for club manufacturers to claim a new product is longer and straighter than ever before, but with Callaway, you have a brand that is able to back this up with technology intended to push the boundaries of what’s possible.

So if you’re a golfer with a high swing speed and often favour this option over a driver or a less forgiving utility iron, the Epic Speed will be a brilliant fit for your game.

