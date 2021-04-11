Take a look at the apparel and accessories Marc Leishman is wearing right now.

What Is Marc Leishman Wearing?

Australian Marc Leishman‘s apparel situation seems to have changed recently. He had been using IZOD clothing for a while however he turned up at the 2021 Sentry Tournament of Champions sporting Kjus apparel.

Also, as a Callaway staff player, he wears Callaway shoes and gloves too.

In terms of specific models, let’s take a look at his scripting for The Masters here.

Kjus Soren Stripe Polo Shirt

Leishman over the past few events has worn the Striped version of the Soren on a number of occasions. It is available in a variety of nice colours and has some top technological features too such as the split underarm seams, technical fabric which enables players to move freely, and UV protection too.

Kjus Motion Printed Polo Shirt

A model that featured in our best men’s golf shirts, this Motion Printed model has it all: stretchy, fast drying, moisture absorbing and an attractive print design. With a comfort fit, y-tech cut and no top shoulder seam, you’ll experience maximum comfort through all movement. It also has UPF 50+ protection from the sun’s harmful rays and an antibacterial finish.

Kjus Iver Pants

Leishman has been wearing Iver pants from Kjus for all four rounds this week. They have a regular fit with elastic wasit band which helps with comfort and the anti-slide scorecard pocket is a good feature too.

Callaway Coronado V2 LX Golf Shoes

Leishman wears the Coronado V2 LX golf shoes which have a full grain leather upper that has Callaway’s Opti-Dri technology built in which keeps the Australian’s feet dry when the weather turns nasty. They also have Forged Foam midsoles that add a high-level of comfort too.

Callaway Tour Authentic Performance Pro Cap

All Callaway staff players put the Tour Authentic Performance hat on their heads during play and Leishman is no exception.

Callaway Tour Authentic Glove

This glove has been developed with feedback from Callaway’s staff players. Fundamentally, it’s a premium Cabretta leather offering but the introduction of Callaway’s innovative Griptac greatly enhances the tackiness and grip it delivers.