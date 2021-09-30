The company’s latest launch monitor is set to deliver uncompromising accuracy and performance, both outdoors and indoors, at a price that puts Foresight in reach of more golfers than ever before.

Foresight Sports GC3 Launch Monitor Revealed

Foresight Sports has today announced the launch of the GC3 launch monitor.

The release of the GC3 comes more than a decade after the launch of the GC2 – known today as the industry’s all-time best selling performance launch monitor technology.

The latest addition to the GC family will provide more golfers than ever before with the unmatched data accuracy and true-to-life simulation experience Foresight offers.

Built on the same advanced photometric technology found in the company’s flagship launch monitor – the GCQuad – the new GC3 features a three-camera system that measures ball and club performance data, both outdoors and indoors, with industry-leading precision.

The GC3 will be available at a price that puts its advanced capabilities – from the range, to the course, and the golf simulator – within reach of even more avid golfers who demand the best.

Rick Cuellar, Foresight Sports Global Sales Director, said: “The GC3 was designed from the start to fill the gap between our original ball-data-only GC2 and the unmatched data insight of our GCQuad.”

“It delivers the essential ball and club data players need to reliably improve their game as well as power a true-to-life virtual golf experience. No other product on the market comes close to delivering this range of options – nor this level of indoor/outdoor accuracy – at this price.”

It is also available with all the simulator options from Foresight Sports Europe, including the revolutionary Sim-in-a-box range.

The GC3 is launching in the USA initially and coming to Europe in early 2022, with European pricing and purchase information set to be released in due course.

As demand is expected to be high, Foresight Sports Europe recommends those interested in owning a GC3, or GC3-powered simulator solution, register their interest as soon as possible.

To register your interest now, visit the Foresight Sports Website.