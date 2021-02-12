We've compiled a list of 10 Things That Will Change Your Game In 2021 - so you start the season with the potential for lower scores!

10 Things That Will Change Your Game In 2021

Whether you are looking to shoot better scores or simply aiming to get more enjoyment from the game, new gear can really help. We have compiled a list of 10 things that will change your game in 2021.

1. Performance Tracking

If you don’t already, knowing how far you hit each club in your bag is essential to lowering your score and there are affordable ways to do this while playing on the course without it interfering.

Arccos Caddie is one of the best shot trackers currently on the market. We love its ease of use when paired with a smartphone or the Arccos Caddie Link device that clips easily to your belt and the Stroke Gained Analysis functionality gives you tour-like analysis of your game.

You can also see Strokes Gained insights using Shot Scope products, like on the V3 GPS watch, showing you how you compare with a tour pro in different areas of the game.

Access to accurate data on club performance and insights into your strengths and weaknesses should provide a pathway for faster improvement, better strategy decisions and ultimately, lower scores.

Ping’s new G425 range will come with Arccos sensors embedded into their grips, something that Cobra has been doing for a number of years.

2. A Practice Putting Mat

Finding ways to practice at home has become the new normal for many golfers and, from our experience, one of the best and most effective ways to do this is by using a putting mat.

There are a number of great putting mats available to suit any space and skill level and investing in a putting mat will allow you to confidently drill an often neglected part of the game.

We recently tested the Perfect Practice Perfect Putting Mat and loved how easy it was to tweak important parts of your putting stroke from the comfort of your home.

This putting mat has been so popular in the UK it is currently out of stock but there are plenty of other great options, including the Putt Out range which we reviewed recently and enjoyed.

There are plenty of putting mats to choose from depending on budget and space. Grooving your stroke now will only benefit your game through the rest of 2021.

3. Golf Psychology

Golf is as much of a mental game as it is a physical one.

While the mental and physical sides of the game contribute equally to our scoring, we often only focus on our swing and not the mental side of the game.

Dr Bob Rotella is one of the most prominent psychologists in sport. His work with Padraig Harrington helped the Irishman win three Majors in two years, taking him from a successful tour player to one of the game’s greats.

Now, we can’t promise you his books will immediately turn you into a Major champion, but Golf Is Not A Game Of Perfect is a great read that will allow you to create a better mindset and attitude around your game.

4. A Regular Warm-Up Routine

Warming up is something that is easily forgotten by most golfers who might be in a rush to get to the first tee on time.

However, it is something you can really quickly and affordably add to your routine to give you an added edge for 2021.

Resistance bands are super affordable and allow you to stretch for better flexibility and increase strength. A great idea is to keep one in your golf bag to help with a pre-round warm-up before teeing off or just use them in your normal exercise routines.

5. Better Nutrition

Similar to some basic warm up exercises, managing your nutrition and diet is something you can easily add to your routine to help you reach your goals in 2021.

If you’re looking to add more distance to your game, strength training is a great option.

Adding an adequate amount of protein to your diet will help you build more muscle and make the most out of any strength training you are doing.

Golf Monthly editor Mike Harris recently wrote a great article about health and weight loss and here he highlights the products that made a big difference to his journey.

6. New waterproofs

Getting caught in the rain without the correct clothing is the perfect recipe for a ruined round.

Waterproofs have come on along way in recent times. Lightweight, breathable and great at keeping out the water, a good set of waterproofs can be the difference between enjoying a wet day on the course and not!

Take a look at our guide to the best waterproofs on the market to see what offers are out there.

7. A GPS Trolley

An electric trolley with in-built GPS could really help take your golf to the next level in 2021.

If you don’t use one already, you’ll find using a trolley means you are a lot less tired after 18 holes and you can carry much more in your golf bag to deal with changeable weather conditions.

The in-built GPS systems in modern trolleys are fantastic too, offering accurate yardages and hazard information, all built in to the handle of the trolley.

Our favourite GPS trolleys include the Powakaddy CT6 GPS and the Motocaddy M5 GPS, two models that are really worth checking out this year.

8. A New Carry bag

If you are a year-round carrier, getting a new bag is a great option to help your game for 2021.

Today’s carry bags are both lightweight and filled with handy features – and this trend looks set to continue.

Padded straps, well-designed stands and individual pockets for everything imaginable – a new carry bag can be more practical and comfortable all year round.

For all year round use, we love the Titleist Players Plus4 Stadry Bag as well as the Motocaddy HydroFlex.

Check out our guide to the best golf stands bags for more great options to upgrade your current carry bag.

9. A Custom Fitting

A good workman never blames his tools.

However, if you have not been custom fitted for your current clubs, you can be forgiven for blaming them for your bad shots.

Clubs not fitted directly to your specifications can lead to a multitude of problems on the golf course. The wrong length clubs will lead to regularly fatting or thinning shots, the wrong lie angle will lead to drastic slices or hooks and improper shaft flex can lead to loss of distance and lack of control.

A good custom fitting can quickly solve these issues by making sure you have the right set up including lie angles, shaft lengths and flexes.

Even if you have been fitted for your clubs, it can be worth going for a tune up to check your specs still match your swing, as both can change over time.

10. Short Game Coaching

Drive for show, putt for dough.

While we all enjoy hitting our drivers as far as possible at the range, chipping and putting is where you can quickly turn bogeys into pars.

Short game coaching is one of the fastest ways to transform your scores.

If you are after some quick fixes to get your scores down, focussing on your short game is a great option.