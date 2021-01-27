New strokes gained data will be available to Shot Scope users this year

Shot Scope Unveils New Strokes Gained Data

Shot Scope has unveiled a number of upgrades to its platform, allowing users to review ‘strokes gained’ data for all facets of their game on the mobile app.

Strokes gained is a way of analysing where a player sits when comparing every aspect of their performance with players in the rest of a dataset.

This approach to performance analysis will allow Shot Scope users to gain a greater understanding of which areas of their game they may need to work on in order to improve their overall scoring average.

It is said to do this by isolating individual aspects of a player’s game and comparing it to the entire Shot Scope dataset to deliver efficient results.

On top of the new of strokes gained data, Shot Scope has also added new performance pages, round overviews and social features.

Strokes gained capabilities will be released gradually onto the Shot Scope platform in three separate phases.

Launched today, Phase One is a strokes gained overview release, benchmarking users’ statistics against Tour golfers.

The overview gives strokes gained data for tee shots, approaches, short game, putting for individual rounds and filters such as the last five or 10 rounds.

For all Shot Scope users, strokes gained will be backdated to include previous years’ data (75 million + shots) to ensure the best possible experience.

The second phase of the Shot Scope strokes gained rollout, expected in the spring, will expand on the initial release, with collated information on trends and insights into golfer performance.

This phase will allow Shot Scope to break down front-nine and back-nine strokes gained data, as well dive deeper into each sub-category.

For example, information on tee shots over time, tee-to-green statistics and tee shots by hole distance (the same sub-categories will apply to approaches, short game and putting).

The final phase is set to come in June and will allow Shot Scope users to benchmark their performance against golfers of a similar handicap.

Initially this will be in categories of 0-5, 5-10, 10-15, 15-20 and 20-25, with more specific handicap updates being made available via software updates in the future.

“This is a really important progression for our performance tracking platform,” said Shot Scope CEO, David Hunter.

“We have taken user-feedback on board and have acknowledged that strokes gained is a hugely important aspect of game improvement.

“The ability for golfers to assess their game against others at the touch of a button will really help them to identify areas of their game that need to be developed, ultimately helping them play better golf.”

Shot Scope V3 users have unlimited access to Tour-quality performance statistics with the touch of a button.

More than 100 different analytics can be reviewed via the Shot Scope V3 mobile app or Shot Scope’s online dashboard on different clubs, tee shots, approaches, short game and putting.