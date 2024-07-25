‘A Normal Glove Is Too Short’ - Ian Poulter Explains His Custom FootJoy Golf Gloves

LIV Golf is in England at the majestic JCB Golf Club this week and Ian Poulter is back on home soil to try and claim his first LIV Golf title. The Englishman has played crucial roles in seven Ryder Cups and has won 17 times across multiple tours worldwide, despite not yet breaking through on the newly-formed LIV Golf Tour.

Unique and custom clubs and even ‘tour only’ golf balls are something we are used to seeing in the bags of some of the best professional golfers but never before have we heard of custom golf gloves. That was before Golf Monthly’s Joe Ferguson managed to catch up with Ian Poulter this week on the range and found out that the Postman has his own custom-made FootJoy golf gloves.

“I travel with all my own gloves. FootJoy makes all my gloves for me. If I put a standard medium-large glove on, they end up being too short on the wrist. The glove being short in the hand annoys me and they feel way too small. If I put a large glove on, they become way too big in the fingers,” explains Poulter.

In order to find the perfect fit FootJoy custom makes Poulter's gloves so he can feel fully comfortable before walking into any shot. “FootJoy has essentially moved the elasticated band down by 10 millimetres to make it longer in the palm,” Poulter added.

Poulter and his custom FootJoy golf glove (Image credit: Getty Images)

While most club golfers wouldn’t always notice the difference between each glove, being so precise is one of the reasons why these professionals get to the level they are playing at. Poulter continued by saying “I’d search through three boxes of gloves, in order to just find three or four that would fit. That’s not unusual, many guys go through boxes to find the ones that fit. Some have fat thumbs, some the leather is thicker or thinner but to find the right glove that fits perfectly is priceless.”

The Majesticks LIV Golf Team (Image credit: Majesticks GC)

Poulter will tee it up alongside his Majesticks co-captains, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, as well as young talent Sam Horsfield, as the side looks to claim the team trophy this week.