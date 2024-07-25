‘A Normal Glove Is Too Short’ - Ian Poulter Explains His Custom FootJoy Golf Gloves
You’ve heard of custom golf clubs but have you heard of custom gloves? Ian Poulter explains why he requires special changes to be made to his glove
LIV Golf is in England at the majestic JCB Golf Club this week and Ian Poulter is back on home soil to try and claim his first LIV Golf title. The Englishman has played crucial roles in seven Ryder Cups and has won 17 times across multiple tours worldwide, despite not yet breaking through on the newly-formed LIV Golf Tour.
Unique and custom clubs and even ‘tour only’ golf balls are something we are used to seeing in the bags of some of the best professional golfers but never before have we heard of custom golf gloves. That was before Golf Monthly’s Joe Ferguson managed to catch up with Ian Poulter this week on the range and found out that the Postman has his own custom-made FootJoy golf gloves.
A photo posted by on
“I travel with all my own gloves. FootJoy makes all my gloves for me. If I put a standard medium-large glove on, they end up being too short on the wrist. The glove being short in the hand annoys me and they feel way too small. If I put a large glove on, they become way too big in the fingers,” explains Poulter.
In order to find the perfect fit FootJoy custom makes Poulter's gloves so he can feel fully comfortable before walking into any shot. “FootJoy has essentially moved the elasticated band down by 10 millimetres to make it longer in the palm,” Poulter added.
While most club golfers wouldn’t always notice the difference between each glove, being so precise is one of the reasons why these professionals get to the level they are playing at. Poulter continued by saying “I’d search through three boxes of gloves, in order to just find three or four that would fit. That’s not unusual, many guys go through boxes to find the ones that fit. Some have fat thumbs, some the leather is thicker or thinner but to find the right glove that fits perfectly is priceless.”
Poulter will tee it up alongside his Majesticks co-captains, Lee Westwood and Henrik Stenson, as well as young talent Sam Horsfield, as the side looks to claim the team trophy this week.
Sam has worked in the golf industry for 12 years, offering advice on equipment to all levels of golfers. Sam heads up any content around fairway woods, hybrids, wedges and golf balls but also writes about other equipment from time to time. Sam graduated from Webber International University in 2017 with a BSc Marketing Management degree while playing collegiate golf. His experience of playing professionally on both the EuroPro Tour and Clutch Pro Tour, alongside his golf retail history, means Sam has extensive knowledge of golf equipment and what works for different types of golfer.
Sam’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Callaway Paradym Ai Smoke TD, 9°
Fairway Wood: Titleist TRS2, 13°
Driving Iron: Titleist U505 17°
Irons: Ping Blueprint T 4-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM10, 50°, 54°, 60°
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour X
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
