‘We’ll Have A Lock In' - Ian Poulter Thirsty For LIV Golf Victory On Home Soil
Ian Poulter will celebrate in his team's own on-course pub if he can secure an emotional home victory at LIV Golf UK this week
They're billed as the 'home' team for this week's LIV Golf UK event at JCB Golf & Country Club even down to having a Majesticks pub on site - where Ian Poulter is hoping to celebrate a much-needed victory.
Poulter has just one top 10 on LIV Golf this season, but enjoyed some of his best results on home soil last year - with a T11 at LIV Golf London in 2023 and a runner-up spot at the Asian Tour's International Series England.
Now Poulter is hoping the backing of a home crowd, including a special Majesticks pub on the course, can help spark a victory he's desperate for after a disappointing spell of results.
The 48-year-old says a home victory would mean a great deal to him, especially given his age, and hopes to celebrate success in his team's watering hole.
"It would mean an awful lot," said Poulter of winning this week. "I don’t think I’ve delivered the performance in the LIV events that I think I should have done. I’m not happy with my play over the last couple of seasons. I think I’m very close.
"Had one decent round of golf and two okay rounds of golf and played 16 great holes and two poor holes.
"For me, it’s about having the right adrenaline, the right attitude, the right mindset to go out there this week, have fun on the golf course with the fans, enjoy myself, and hopefully if we are successful this week, this will rank pretty highly, being 48 and a bit.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"Hopefully if I do win, we can keep the pub open until early hours on Monday morning and celebrate with 14,000."
Majesticks team-mate Sam Horsfield is a true home player this week as a member at JCB who lives nearby, while Lee Westwood is a native of the area, and that theme of having a home team is one LIV Golf is looking to develop.
Phil Mickelson has talked about his team having a home course, where they would host LIV Golf events but also coaching clinics and other tournaments - and it's something Poulter, Westwood, Henrik Stenson and Horsfield are looking at for the future.
"Yeah, we've been talking about that," said Westwood. "It's at a very early stage, but it's certainly something that we should look at in the future and certainly consider, yeah, very, very seriously.
"I think it makes perfect sense to have home courses for every team and use those venues, and then when the tournament isn't there, you can use it for other purposes.
"We could bring - just thinking out loud, we could bring Little Sticks to it certain weeks of the year, have ladies' tournaments there, girls' tournaments, other junior tournaments. Yeah, there's infinite possibilities."
Poulter added: "It comes down to finance at the end of the day. If we deliver on the golf course and win five tournaments next year, we can push this forward a bit quicker.
"I think every team has been tasked with a go-forward plan; what does three, five, ten years look like, and it's definitely in that window of don't think small, think big.
"So we're sitting here trying to think big and how big we can take this Majesticks GC franchise, and home venue would be amazing. We need a location, we need some funding, and obviously if we play really well, then it will be that."
Paul Higham is a sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in covering most major sporting events for both Sky Sports and BBC Sport. He is currently freelance and covers the golf majors on the BBC Sport website. Highlights over the years include covering that epic Monday finish in the Ryder Cup at Celtic Manor and watching Rory McIlroy produce one of the most dominant Major wins at the 2011 US Open at Congressional. He also writes betting previews and still feels strangely proud of backing Danny Willett when he won the Masters in 2016 - Willett also praised his putting stroke during a media event before the Open at Hoylake. Favourite interviews he's conducted have been with McIlroy, Paul McGinley, Thomas Bjorn, Rickie Fowler and the enigma that is Victor Dubuisson. A big fan of watching any golf from any tour, sadly he spends more time writing about golf than playing these days with two young children, and as a big fair weather golfer claims playing in shorts is worth at least five shots. Being from Liverpool he loves the likes of Hoylake, Birkdale and the stretch of tracks along England's Golf Coast, but would say his favourite courses played are Kingsbarns and Portrush.
-
-
How Much Anthony Kim Has Earned In LIV Golf
The American has already banked an impressive figure despite failing to finish inside the top-40 in his first season back from 12 years away
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
4 Exceptional Drills To Enhance Your Iron Play
These four iron play drills, from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ged Walters, will help you become laser-precise on approach to the green...
By Ged Walters Published
-
How Much Anthony Kim Has Earned In LIV Golf
The American has already banked an impressive figure despite failing to finish inside the top-40 in his first season back from 12 years away
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
'I Think It Will Happen' - Joaquin Niemann 'Hopeful' Of LIV Golf Major Route
The LIV Golf points leader believes the tour will have its own route into the four men's Majors next year
By Elliott Heath Published
-
9 LIV Golfers In Danger Of Being Relegated
Time is running out for LIV players to secure another season in the 54-hole league - with some big names at risk of losing their card
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
What Happens To LIV Golfers That Get Relegated?
Players who finish 49th and below will be relegated from the 2024 LIV Golf League - what will happen to them?
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Bryson DeChambeau Tops YouTube Rankings With Donald Trump Video
Bryson DeChambeau's online popularity got another huge boost as his ambitious plans to get former US President Donald Trump to appear on his YouTube channel paid off
By Paul Higham Published
-
LIV Golf United Kingdom Prize Money Payout 2024
Cameron Smith hopes for a repeat of his 2023 success in the UK as players compete for another eye-catching prize fund
By Mike Hall Published
-
This Much-Loved Masters Feature Just Made Its Full LIV Golf Debut
The 'Any Shot, Any Time' feature officially launched on the LIV Golf app in Andalucia as Sergio Garcia claimed victory at Valderrama
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Open Contender Set For Latest LIV Golf Start
John Catlin has been in fine form this season, and now has his sights set on LIV Golf UK
By Michael Weston Published