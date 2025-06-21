Ian Poulter Eyeing Open Championship Return After Three Year Absence
The LIV Golfer hasn't featured in an Open Championship since 2022, but is aiming to return to golf's oldest Major via Final Qualifying
A number of big names are set to compete at Open Qualifying, with one of those set to be Ian Poulter.
The 49-year-old, who hasn't played in an Open Championship, or indeed a Major event, since his final appearance at The 150th Open Championship in 2022, confirmed he played a practice round at Royal Cinque Ports ahead of Final Qualifying on the 1st July.
"This is like Orlando weather!" 😆Great to see Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood join us in the Social Stable ⛳️@IanJamesPoulter | @WestwoodLee | @olibellracing pic.twitter.com/MS6dquCmSVJune 19, 2025
Speaking to ITV News at Royal Ascot on Thursday, the Majesticks GC player, who was alongside teammate, Lee Westwood, stated: “I was down at Royal Cinque Ports playing a practice round for the Open Championship.”
Royal Cinque Ports, which is located on the Kent coast, is one of four Open Final Qualifying venues, with Matthew Southgate, Jaime Montojo Fernandez, Elvis Smylie and Luis Masaveu qualifying from the venue last year.
Among those who attempted to qualify from Royal Cinque Ports was LIV Golf's Branden Grace, who lost in a 3-for-1 playoff. Poulter's teammate, Sam Horsfield, managed to qualify for The Open last year at West Lancashire.
Poulter won't be the only one attempting to qualify from the LIV Golf League, with Graeme McDowell also joining his former Ryder Cup teammate in Kent.
Speaking at LIV Golf Virginia, McDowell will be hoping to claim one of the coveted spots to the final men's Major of the season, which takes place in his home town of Portrush.
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
"With The Open going back to Royal Portrush this year, it's been a big focus. I went to Macau chasing a few of those spots, didn't get it done there. Like you said, I'll play Dallas and fly straight to London, and I'll go down to the qualifier.
"I'm going to Royal Cinque Ports on the Tuesday right after Dallas. Maybe not the best prep in the world coming from Dallas to London, but I'll be pretty fired up."
Since joining the LIV Golf League, Poulter has not attempted to qualify for the Majors, with the 12-time DP World Tour winner opting to feature in LIV Golf and Asian Tour tournaments.
The Englishman's best result in a Major actually came at The Open Championship in 2008, when he finished solo second and four back of Padraig Harrington.
Along with the solo second, the 49-year-old finished in a share of third in 2013, four shots back of winner, Phil Mickelson.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. His favorite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P.7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.