Ian Poulter Eyeing Open Championship Return After Three Year Absence

A number of big names are set to compete at Open Qualifying, with one of those set to be Ian Poulter.

The 49-year-old, who hasn't played in an Open Championship, or indeed a Major event, since his final appearance at The 150th Open Championship in 2022, confirmed he played a practice round at Royal Cinque Ports ahead of Final Qualifying on the 1st July.

Speaking to ITV News at Royal Ascot on Thursday, the Majesticks GC player, who was alongside teammate, Lee Westwood, stated: “I was down at Royal Cinque Ports playing a practice round for the Open Championship.”

Royal Cinque Ports, which is located on the Kent coast, is one of four Open Final Qualifying venues, with Matthew Southgate, Jaime Montojo Fernandez, Elvis Smylie and Luis Masaveu qualifying from the venue last year.

Among those who attempted to qualify from Royal Cinque Ports was LIV Golf's Branden Grace, who lost in a 3-for-1 playoff. Poulter's teammate, Sam Horsfield, managed to qualify for The Open last year at West Lancashire.

Poulter during The 150th Open Championship

Poulter won't be the only one attempting to qualify from the LIV Golf League, with Graeme McDowell also joining his former Ryder Cup teammate in Kent.

Speaking at LIV Golf Virginia, McDowell will be hoping to claim one of the coveted spots to the final men's Major of the season, which takes place in his home town of Portrush.

"With The Open going back to Royal Portrush this year, it's been a big focus. I went to Macau chasing a few of those spots, didn't get it done there. Like you said, I'll play Dallas and fly straight to London, and I'll go down to the qualifier.

"I'm going to Royal Cinque Ports on the Tuesday right after Dallas. Maybe not the best prep in the world coming from Dallas to London, but I'll be pretty fired up."

McDowell at Royal Cinque Ports during 2024 Open Final Qualifying

Since joining the LIV Golf League, Poulter has not attempted to qualify for the Majors, with the 12-time DP World Tour winner opting to feature in LIV Golf and Asian Tour tournaments.

The Englishman's best result in a Major actually came at The Open Championship in 2008, when he finished solo second and four back of Padraig Harrington.

Along with the solo second, the 49-year-old finished in a share of third in 2013, four shots back of winner, Phil Mickelson.