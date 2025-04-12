Why Does Tyrrell Hatton Wear The Topgolf Logo On His Hat?

The past 18 months or so has seen an awful lot of change for Tyrrell Hatton, especially after the Englishman opted to trade the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf League and join Jon Rahm's Legion XIII.

That move in January 2024 helped Hatton start afresh and ultimately played its part in the 33-year-old snapping a winless streak which stretched back roughly three years at LIV Golf Nashville last summer.

From there, Hatton went on to claim two DP World Tour titles and has enjoyed a resurgence in form which has seen him rise up the Official World Golf Ranking after an initial slip.

Another alteration to the Ryder Cup star's life has been a change in hat sponsor, with the long-standing Ping staffer no longer featuring the Phoenix, Arizona-based company's logo on his cap since his switch in home circuit.

For Hatton and Legion XIII's debut campaign, the Ping-sponsored player and his peers wore a cap with his team's logo on instead. That then changed once more after Jon Rahm's side agreed a deal with the giant golfing brand early in the 2025 LIV Golf League season.

(L to R) Tyrrell Hatton wearing a Ping cap (2023), a Legion XIII cap (2024) and a Topgolf cap (2025) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike the rest of his team - Rahm, Tom McKibbin and Caleb Surratt - who showcase the iconic Callaway brand logo on the front of their caps, Hatton can be seen with a Topgolf badge on his.

Speaking on The Joe Pomp Show in March, Legion XIII captain, Rahm explained how the rest of his team can be sponsored by Callaway while Hatton avoids a conflict of interest with his own agreements.

Rahm said: "For the most part, when a sponsor joins a team, they sponsor everybody on the team. It's no different to a sponsor joining, say, the Detroit Lions (NFL). Everybody on that team is going to be wearing the exact same outfit - Nike or whatever it is.

"Callaway is coming in and [Legion XIII] is essentially Team Callaway. There's a minimum requirement for us to have. There are two of us who are basically full Callaway staffers, maybe more coming in the future.

"In our case, we have one player who hasn't played Callaway in the past, but there are ways around it because it's such a big company that there are other brands that they can promote. They could use Tyrrell, for example, to promote Topgolf so it's still within the family."

Callaway purchased Topgolf back in 2021 for roughly $2 billion and integrated the business into its multi-billion dollar operation before opting to create a standalone company in 2024. Therefore, given Topgolf is still owned by Callaway, which sponsors Legion XIII, the appearance of its logo on Hatton's cap works for all parties.

Rahm continued: "There are many ways for Callaway to get creative, usually you see it on the hat and many other things. It will be as close as possible to a normal sponsorship as when I was with Callaway before, but just with a whole team.

"We will have Callaway bags and possibly Callaway headcovers - all of it with some Legion XIII appearances and maybe the color pallet as well. It will be a little but customized towards us, it won't be the things that you would see on other tours."