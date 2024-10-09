Henrik Stenson Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Pro Golfer

One of Europe's most popular, and best, players, Henrik Stenson has won the Race to Dubai twice and the 2016 Open in record fashion. Get to know the popular Swede better with these 20 facts.

HENRIK STENSON FACTS

1. He played badminton and soccer as a child.

2. His family didn't play golf. He was introduced to the game by his friend Pontus who lived down his road. They would go to the driving range together.

3. He became the first Swedish male golfer to win a Major Championship.

4. He was born in Gothenburg, Sweden.

5. In 2013, he became the first man to win both the FedEx Cup and the Race to Dubai. He also won both season-ending Tour Championships at East Lake and in Dubai.

6. He is a natural left-hander who learned to play golf right-handed.

7. He began playing rounds aged 12 and got a handicap of 18 from the ladies tees. By the next summer his handicap was 9. He was a scratch handicap played at 18.

8. He married his wife Emma in 2006 in Dubai. They met at the University of South Carolina and have three children - Lisa, Kalle and Alice.

9. He and Emma moved to Florida from Dubai in 2012. They live on the Lake Nona Golf and Country Club estate.

10. He has never become World No.1, but has spent 24 weeks as World No.2 in his career, the same as Colin Montgomerie. Only three men have spent longer as World No.2 without reaching the top spot - Jose Maria Olazabal (35 weeks), Jim Furyk (39 weeks) and Phil Mickelson (270 weeks).

(Image credit: Getty Images)

11. In 2008, he and Robert Karlsson won the World Cup of Golf for Sweden.

12. His favourite sport is Formula 1, closely followed by tennis, skiing and football.

13. His five favorite golf courses are St Andrews, TPC Sawgrass, Augusta National, the Majlis Course at Emirates GC and Le Golf National.

14. His golfing idols growing up were Seve Ballesteros and Nick Faldo. Stenson said, "I have played with both and even if they were past their prime it's a great memory to have!"

15. He launched Henrik Stenson Eyewear in January 2017.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

16. He is a Celtic fan.

17. His nickname is 'Iceman' because of his cool demeanour.

18. He won a silver medal at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio.

19. He won the individual title on his LIV Golf debut in 2022 at LIV Golf Invitational Series Bedminster.

20. Stenson was due to be Team Europe's Ryder Cup captain at the 2023 event but was forced to give up the position after joining the LIV Golf League and joining the newly-formed Majesticks GC.

HENRIK STENSON BIO