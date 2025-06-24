US Senior Open Champion Unable To Defend Title At The Broadmoor

In 2022, Richard Bland found himself poised for an opportunity many in his situation could only wish for - gaining a spot in the LIV Golf League and setting up his retirement plans.

It was an easy choice for the Englishman, and he remains there to this day, currently playing for the Cleeks Golf Club alongside captain and fellow European, Martin Kaymer.

Although playing on the breakaway tour, Bland was invited to appear at the Senior PGA Championship in 2023 but decided against it due to the tournament clashing with a LIV event.

However, as a result of his one-time exemption - given to past DP World Tour winners - he opted to play in the following year's edition, which he won.

This gave him the ability to play in the US Senior Open the following month, which he went and won too. Coincidentally, Bland's triumph meant both the regular and senior US Open championships were claimed by LIV golfers.

Richard Bland holds the Senior PGA Championship trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, despite his success in 2024, Bland will not be able to defend his title at Broadmoor Golf Club this weekend, citing the same reason for his absence from the 2023 Senior PGA Championship.

Unfortunately for the Englishman, LIV Golf Dallas takes place at Maridoe Golf Club between Friday, June 27 and Sunday, June 29. While he will be keen to win a maiden LIV Golf trophy while also helping his team to a collective win, Bland could easily be wondering whether he would have been able to go back-to-back at the US Senior Open.

Bland has never won on the PGA Tour, and only secured one win on the European Tour, now the DP World Tour, during his career. His best Major finish was at The Open Championship in 2017 where he finished T22nd.

The Englishman currently sits 21st in the LIV Individual rankings this season, but has yet to win on the tour since it started in 2022. He has, however, been a part of a successful week for his Cleeks at LIV Golf Houston back in 2024.

Cleeks won the team event at LIV Golf Houston in 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 51-year-old did try to defend his Senior PGA Championship at The Congressional last month, but fell short, finishing T14th.

As of two weeks ago, Bland had won $2,490,000 on the 54-hole tour and had earned more than every golfer on the Charles Schwab Cup Money List for the Champions Tour.

Moreover, he has double the prize money so far this year of all the golfers on that list, with the exemption of four.