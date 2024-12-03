7 Useful Golf Rangefinder Features You Never Knew About

The technology that forms the best golf rangefinders has advanced significantly in the last decade or so. Early models were straightforward and rudimentary, offering quick and accurate yardages to the pin, but that was pretty much all they could do.

Now, brands are innovating in areas we didn't think were possible or viable in the rangefinder space. Given the wealth of options available across all price points in the market, manufacturers have been busy trying to differentiate and get their models to stand out.

WATCH: Dan Parker tests and compares the latest golf rangefinders

Along with the rest of the Golf Monthly team, I've been busy testing every size, shape and priced rangefinder over the last 12 months. Collectively, we've built up a pretty good knowledge base of all the various new bells and whistles on modern rangefinders. From our testing, here are seven surprising features some of the best modern rangefinders now possess.

1. Distance triangulation

(Image credit: Future)

While I'll list these rangefinder features in no particular order, this is by far the most useful innovation and has greatly benefitted those who frequently play cart path golf.

Picture the scene - it's cart path golf only and your ball is positioned on the other side of the hole to the cart path your clubs are stuck to. You've now got to go back and forth from cart to ball to get your yardage and the correct club. It takes up time, slows down the rate of play and gets in the way of the golf at hand. Luckily, there are rangefinders now that can halve the time it takes to solve this problem.

The distance triangulation feature allows you to scope the ball and then the pin, all while you're still standing by your cart. It means you can accurately understand your yardage without having to go back and forth from the cart to the ball. You can also use it to identify lay-up points on par fives to your favorite yardage or get a distance for a playing partner.

It's appearing on more and more models too. The one pictured above is the Voice Caddie Laser Fit - my personal favorite - but models like the Caddytalk Cube and GolfBuddy Laser 2S Pro also utilize this feature to great effect. With pace of play being such an issue in golf at the minute, this innovation has been on of the few things to try and help the problem.

2. Built-in cameras

(Image credit: Future)

While this doesn't solve the same amount of problems as the ball triangulation feature, the addition of a fully functioning still and video camera to the new Canon PowerShot was a surprising but enjoyable feature that we enjoyed testing.

As a rangefinder in its own right, this device was brilliant on test. It has a huge 12x zoom function, a stabilizer that steadies the image even with shaky hands and has a bright viewfinder. The feather in its cap is the built-in camera, which allows you to take still images and video while you're on the course. The Canon PowerShot is the only rangefinder currently on the market with this feature the functionality and quality still need a little work. Nonetheless, this is a cool new feature on a rangefinder and is perhaps a sneak peek into the future of what further functionality these devices could hold.

3. Factoring in altitude and temperature

Joel Tadman testing the Bushnell Pro X3+ laser rangefinder (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

While we've become used to adjusted distances via slope functionality on most modern rangefinders (this is where the device calculates how far up or downhill the shot is and will adjust the yardage accordingly), manufacturers have started adding further features that will adjust yardage depending on the conditions you're playing in.

A prime example of this comes in the shape of the Bushnell Pro X3+. Alongside the usual slope-adjusted distances, this device also accounts for the temperature and barometric pressure (elevation) to give you a better understanding of how far the pin is away. This particular model will also display the windspeed through the viewfinder when connected to the Bushnell app, giving you even more data at your fingertips.

Much like slope functionality, using this data to inform your decision-making is banned in competition, so bear this in mind if you're a regular competition player rather than just a casual golfer. That being said, nothing is stopping you from noting down the effects of altitude and temperature on distance during a practice round and having that information to hand for the competition round.

4. View stabilization

(Image credit: Future)

I briefly alluded to this in the section discussing the Canon PowerShot, but now many rangefinders come with technology that allows the picture through the viewfinder to stay incredibly steady, regardless of environmental factors like wind. The Nikon Coolshot Pro II Stabilized (pictured above) uses technology garnered from the brand's other imaging products to produce a steady view of the pin through the viewfinder, regardless of shaky hands or wind affecting the steadiness of the device, making it much easier and quicker to lock onto the pin. Those who do have shakier hands or who play in particularly windy conditions will benefit from a modern rangefinder with this technology.

5. Find my rangefinder

(Image credit: Future)

Hands up if you've ever left you rangefinder in a golf cart? Oh, that looks to me like everyone. Yes, it's a very common mistake to make and I think you'll be hard-pressed to find any golfer who hasn't left their rangefinder somewhere, most commonly attached to the side of a cart or on a previous fairway. Luckily, so many of the newest rangefinder are built to be integrated alongside an app on your smartphone which allows them to communicate so you can see the exact location of your rangefinder at any point. The Garmin Z30 (pictured above) is an example of a model that has a 'Find My' feature.

It works in a very similar way to the 'Find My iPhone' functionality works. The app will show you the exact location of your rangefinder, which will allow you to go into the pro shop with your tail in between your legs and ask the pro to head onto the course to collect it for you. It's also a useful device against theft and if you're unlucky enough to have your device pinched, you'll be able to find the culprit on your phone. Disclaimer: I do not condone confronting the crook yourself. Get the authorities involved.

6. Ecosystem integration

(Image credit: Future)

This feature once again applies to the superb Garmin Approach Z30 rangefinder, which my colleague Sam De'Ath said was a joy to test. Garmin makes a swathe of other golf GPS devices including some of the best GPS watches and best handheld GPS devices. Neatly, Garmin created the Z30 rangefinder so it could work alongside some of its other GPS watches. When synced with a product like the Approach S70 watch, the Z30 will cast the exact location of the pin onto your bird's eye view of the green.

This feature works both ways too. With the watch and rangefinder synced up, the watch will display the distance to the back and the front of the green through the viewfinder, once the pin has been zapped. If you're a golfer who likes to be fed as much data as possible before hitting a golf shot, taking advantage of products that can talk to each other in one ecosystem is a great way to go.

7. Belt attachments

(Image credit: Future)

I'll be honest, I'm less convinced this particular innovation is something golfers have been crying out for. If you're this far down the page, thank you, and stay with me. Above, you can see the GolfBuddy Aim Quantum rangefinder, neatly stored in a carry pouch that can attach to your belt. Does it look good? Debatable. Has anyone asked for such a concept before? Maybe. Is it actually sort of useful to have it that close to you? Yes. The answer to that last question is important because, during our testing, we did actually find it somewhat useful to have the rangefinder on your person at all times. It's so small it doesn't really affect your swing and it beats taking it in and out of your bag after every shot.

Of course, there are bite-size rangefinders like the Voice Caddie Laser Fit, GolfBuddy Laser Atom or the CaddyTalk Minimi that you can just put in your pocket if you want to have it on you at all times without the need for a case. If you like the look of the GolfBuddy rangefinder, but not the belt attachment, it does come with a 'normal' carry case too.