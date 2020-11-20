Golf clubs are a considered purchase. If you end up playing with clubs that don't suit your swing, you're not going to get the most out of them - worse, you can end up adapting your swing and developing bad habits.

By building the right 14-club set, you'll shoot lower scores and get more enjoyment from the game. So it pays to do your research before parting with your hard-earned cash to get the best golf clubs for you that money can buy.

The marketplace may be crowded with different options, but the following advice should help make the buying process that little bit easier.

Here are our five top tips on how to choose golf clubs and get the best golf club sets possible.

How to choose golf clubs: Be realistic

Even if you don't have an official handicap, you'll have some idea of your skill level. If you're a beginner, keep a note of your scores - what are you tending to shoot over 18 holes?

There are plenty of options for golfers of all skill levels (Image credit: Tom Miles)

You need to be honest with where you are in the game, because most golf clubs are designed with a certain skill-level category in mind. Generally speaking, you have your tour/professional golfers, low handicappers, mid handicappers and high handicappers, which includes game-improvers and beginners.

RELATED: How to choose golf clubs for beginners

So, just because you like the look of Tiger Woods' irons, it doesn't mean they'll help you perform like the great man, especially if you're a 20-handicapper - and the same theory applies to the most forgiving drivers, fairway woods, wedges, and even putters.

Know Your Strengths And Weaknesses

Your handicap, if you have one, gives you a broad idea of where you are ability-wise, but you should break your game down a bit more before committing to a purchase.

For example, you may be a proficient ball striker but lack distance, and therefore need a driver and ball built for slow swing speeds. Speaking of which, have a read of our guide on the best golf balls for slow swing speeds.

TaylorMade's SIM2 Max D driver features technology to help straighten out a slice (Image credit: TaylorMade)

You might need the best high handicap drivers, or your iron play may lack consistency. Manufacturers are constantly figuring out ways to help amateur golfers, and the latest technology can be game-changing, especially when matched up with the type of player it's aimed at helping.

Whether it's more forgiveness, greater distance, tighter dispersion, or more workability from the world's best golf blade irons, there are clubs out there that can help. So, draw up a list of your strengths and weaknesses from tee to green.

Read Our Reviews

You wouldn't buy a car without reading the latest reviews, would you? It's the same when considering how to choose golf clubs - and you can start by reading the very latest Golf Monthly reviews.

We thoroughly test all the latest equipment so you don't have to (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Whether you're in the market for a new driver, fairway wood, hybrid, irons, wedges, or a putter, our technical editors are constantly testing new golf gear. You can also watch how some of our readers get on with custom fittings, and we frequently put clubs up against each other to give you an ever better idea of how various clubs perform.

Get Custom Fitted

We're all different shapes and sizes, and everyone has different swing characteristics - which makes a golf club custom fitting crucial. If you're going to spend a chunk of money on clubs, then it makes sense to take that extra step and get them dialled in for your game.

At a custom fitting, you'll find out your launch angle, club and ball speed, angle of attack, and so much more, including advice on what shafts are suitable, which is the club's 'engine'.

A custom fitting is the best way to ensure your equipment performs for you (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

RELATED: How Do I Get A Golf Club Custom Fitting

Armed with such data, the experts will make sure that your clubs are suited to your swing and give you the best chance to maximise your performance. Custom fittings are available at the following locations but Covid-19 restrictions may limit opportunities:

Golf clubs with fitting studios

Golf superstores, such as American Golf and Direct Golf

Demo days

Brands' national fitting centres

Independent fitters

By speaking to a qualified PGA professional, they're getting to see your game; you're getting to try before you buy; plus you're benefitting from expert advice. That peace of mind is well worth the custom fitting fee, which is often waived when you make a purchase in any case.

Finding A Deal

Whilst we would always recommend getting a custom fitting, if you know what you want and you're happy buying clubs straight from the shelf, shop around. At Golf Monthly we find the best deals for you so whatever you are looking for, you can complete your golfing set-up exactly the way you want it.

Also, we create countless buyers' guides on every aspect of the game - such as the best golf tops, best golf drivers, best golf shoes and so much more. For buying advice, they are all worth a read.

So, don't go it alone this year when it comes to making such a substantial purchase, and let us help you choose the best clubs for your game!