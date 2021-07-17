We take a look at who currently caddies the bag of the South African golfer.

Who Is Dylan Frittelli’s Caddie?

Dylan Frittelli has had one win on the PGA Tour, two on the European Tour and is one of the most global travelling golfers out there right now. But who carries his bag? Below we take a look.

Who Is Dylan Frittelli’s Caddie?

Frittelli’s current bagman is John Curtis and it appears they have worked together roughly since August 2017.

They have been working together ever since and Frittelli has joked in the past how they both have terrible eyesight! Speaking after his victory in 2019 at the John Deere Classic, Frittelli said;

“My caddie, he jokes with me, he’s pretty blind and I’m like half-blind. So we’re watching the ball going, John, where is it, where is it? I can’t see it. Can you see it, no, we don’t know where it is.”

Related: Dylan Frittelli What’s In The Bag?

What they have seen together is a couple of years of consistency around the 100 mark on the world golf rankings.

There doesn’t seem to be all that much information out there on Curtis so we are unsure of his past caddie experiences but we do know for certain he has worked with Pablo Larrazabal, Anthony Wall and Steve Webster in the past.