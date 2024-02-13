Who Has Caddied For Tiger Woods Throughout His Career?

Tiger Woods has been a professional golfer since 1996, but in all of that time, the legendary figure has only worked with a handful of caddies. Two of them were with Woods for over a decade, although there was one who enjoyed the overwhelming majority of the American's success.

In terms of an assistant, the consistency of Woods' early days has made way for a variety of loopers in recent years - not helped by his recent injuries and lack of playing time as a consequence. The article below runs through everyone to have carried Woods' bag since his pro debut in 1996.

Mike 'Fluff' Cowan (1996-1999)

Mike Cowan caddied for CT Pan at the 2024 WM Phoenix Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Mike 'Fluff' Cowan has been a professional caddie since 1976, but it was not until 1996 that he reached a completely new level of fame. Having already carried the bag of Ed Sabo (1976-78) and Peter Jacobsen (1978-1996), 'Fluff' was immortalized when he took over as Woods' looper.

Cowan debut alongside Woods at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open and stayed with him until 1999 before moving on to work with Jim Furyk. In their four years together, Woods and Cowan won eight times - including the 1997 Masters, Woods' first Major championship.

'Fluff' later went on to win the 2003 US Open with Furyk and also caddied for 13-year-old Michelle Wie during one tournament while Furyk was injured. In total, he served at 11 Ryder Cups for Woods, Furyk, Jacobsen, and Fred Couples.

Steve Williams (1999-2011)

Steve Williams caddied for Tiger Woods for 13 of his 15 Major victories (Image credit: Getty Images)

Steve Williams' caddie resume includes names such as Greg Norman, Adam Scott, and Jason Day - but the most impressive of them all was Tiger Woods. The New Zealander spent the best part of 13 years assisting and defending Woods on and off the course, with an average of one Major victory per year together highlighting what an awesome partnership it was.

Having caddied for now LIV Golf CEO Norman between 1982-89, Williams spent a a decade alongside Raymond Floyd (1989-99) before being approached by Woods' then coach Butch Harmon about the possibility of becoming the young hotshot's new looper.

A long drive down to Florida and an interview with Woods saw Williams hired on the spot, and they consequently went on to secure 63 professional victories together - as well as the majority of Woods' Major titles.

Following the pair's split in 2011, Williams moved on to working for Adam Scott until 2017. The pair won Scott's one and only Major at The Masters in 2013, while there were also five PGA Tour victories along the way.

After being let go by Scott in 2018, Williams spent a year on the bag of LPGA Tour player, Danielle Kang before working for Day in 2019.

Joe LaCava (2011-2023)

Tiger Woods (right) and Joe LaCava (Image credit: Getty Images)

LaCava began his career as a caddie in 1987 working for his cousin, Ken Green before being picked up by Fred Couples in 1990. They managed 11 PGA Tour victories and a win at the 1992 Masters prior to LaCava moving on. And prior to becoming Woods' third long-term caddie, LaCava performed bagman duties for Davis Love III, Justin Leonard, and Dustin Johnson.

But it was with Woods that LaCava enjoyed his most successful period, helping the Californian to 11 wins - the most notable of all was Woods' fifth green jacket at the 2019 Masters.

Since leaving Woods' side in 2023, LaCava has caddied for Patrick Cantlay - infamously remembered for the 'hatgate' controversy at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone.

Bryon Bell, Billy Foster, Sam Woods, Rob McNamara

Charlie Woods (far left), Tiger Woods (second right), and Sam Woods (far right) at the 2023 PNC Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

While the three aforementioned caddies have been a key part of Woods' journey so far, the 15-time Major winner has also employed a handful of other close friends or family to carry his bag at times.

Friend Bryon Bell filled in for a brief period between Williams and LaCava in 2011, six years after Billy Foster - the long-time caddie of Matt Fitzpatrick, Seve Ballesteros, Lee Westwood, and Darren Clarke - performed looper duties at the 2005 Presidents Cup.

Daughter Sam was Tiger's caddie at the 2023 PNC Championship as Charlie Woods played alongside. And Woods' long-time friend and business partner, Rob McNamara carried his bag at the 2023 Hero World Challenge as Woods made his professional comeback.

Lance Bennett was the latest person to be named as Woods' caddie, being given the gig ahead of the 2024 Genesis Invitational.