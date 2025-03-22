Who Is Jacob Bridgeman's Caddie?
The PGA Tour pro is one of the rising stars of the game, and assisting him in the early years of his pro career has been caddie GW Cable
Jacob Bridgeman is beginning to make a big impression in his PGA Tour career.
The former Clemson University star turned professional in 2022 and initially played on the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.
Bridgeman struggled at times during his rookie year, but there were still some standout performances along the way, including a best finish of T11 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.
The 2025 season began even more promisingly, including a T2 at the Cognizant Classic, before he was again among the contenders at the Valspar Championship. Helping Bridgeman to his success in his early PGA Tour career has been the vastly experienced caddie GW Cable.
Cable has almost two decades caddying on the PGA Tour under his belt, including for the likes of Steve Marino, Morgan Hoffmann, Matt Every and Chris Kirk. With the latter, one of his most notable achievements was helping Kirk win the 2015 Crowne Plaze Invitational.
However, it’s not just his caddying abilities that Cable is known for. The Washington DC native was also an accomplished player in his earlier days.
In 1994, he was a Rolex Jr All-American playing in Virginia, while three years later, he won one of the country’s top amateur events, the Dixie Amateur, before embarking on a professional career that lasted seven years. He finally turned to caddying during a spell as a club pro where he teamed up with Marino.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Cable gave an insight into his approach to caddying in an interview with Golf WRX, where he explained how he would typically calm a player down who was nervous. He answered: “You just gotta try to make fun of ’em or something. Something to get ’em off that topic or whatever they’re feeling. Yeah, lighten the mood up a little bit.”
On the subject of having fun, Cable is also not averse to taking on challenges set by players. "If the price is right you never know what I might do," Cable told The Sporting News. "I'm an entrepreneur and one time on a flight to the British Open, I took enough of their money to pay for all my expenses that week."
Away from the game, Cable is a family man who has two children. Meanwhile, he’s a fan of other sports, too. and supports college football team Virginia Cavaliers.
While Cable is clearly experiencing a fulfilling life and career, It is without doubt his caddying success that he is most known for. Alongside Bridgeman, there is every chance that the best is yet to come.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
Who Is Luke Clanton's Caddie? Meet Jason Wiertel
Luke Clanton was one of the first graduates from the PGA Tour U Accelerated program and has been with his caddie since long before turning professional
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is JJ Spaun's Caddie? Meet Mark Carens
Find out more about Massachusetts-born Mark Carens, who has enjoyed a highly-successful career to date and has been on the bag of JJ Spaun since April 2021
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Jake Knapp's Caddie?
Less than 18 months after earning his PGA Tour card, Jake Knapp had a win and a 59 on his resume, and alongside him as he's built his reputation is caddie Mike Stephens
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Kevin Yu’s Caddie?
Californian Zeke Salas has assisted Kevin Yu during the opening years of a promising PGA Tour career – here’s what we know about him
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Max Greyserman's Caddie?
After a spell with James Moreno, Max Greyserman's has turned to Adam Parmer as his PGA Tour career progresses
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Ben Griffin’s Caddie?
The American has had one caddie alongside him throughout his PGA Tour career, Alex Ritthamel – get to know him here
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Matt McCarty’s Caddie?
Matt McCarty's caddie is not just playing a pivotal role in his success on the course - he's also a close friend off it
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Maverick McNealy's Caddie?
The PGA Tour pro turned to his brother Scout in 2024, and that has coincided with the best run of form of his career
By Mike Hall Published