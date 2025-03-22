Who Is Jacob Bridgeman's Caddie?

Jacob Bridgeman is beginning to make a big impression in his PGA Tour career.

The former Clemson University star turned professional in 2022 and initially played on the Korn Ferry Tour before earning his PGA Tour card for the 2024 season.

Bridgeman struggled at times during his rookie year, but there were still some standout performances along the way, including a best finish of T11 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 2025 season began even more promisingly, including a T2 at the Cognizant Classic, before he was again among the contenders at the Valspar Championship. Helping Bridgeman to his success in his early PGA Tour career has been the vastly experienced caddie GW Cable.

GW Cable helped Bridgeman to T2 at the Cognizant Classic (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cable has almost two decades caddying on the PGA Tour under his belt, including for the likes of Steve Marino, Morgan Hoffmann, Matt Every and Chris Kirk. With the latter, one of his most notable achievements was helping Kirk win the 2015 Crowne Plaze Invitational.

However, it’s not just his caddying abilities that Cable is known for. The Washington DC native was also an accomplished player in his earlier days.

In 1994, he was a Rolex Jr All-American playing in Virginia, while three years later, he won one of the country’s top amateur events, the Dixie Amateur, before embarking on a professional career that lasted seven years. He finally turned to caddying during a spell as a club pro where he teamed up with Marino.

Cable gave an insight into his approach to caddying in an interview with Golf WRX, where he explained how he would typically calm a player down who was nervous. He answered: “You just gotta try to make fun of ’em or something. Something to get ’em off that topic or whatever they’re feeling. Yeah, lighten the mood up a little bit.”

On the subject of having fun, Cable is also not averse to taking on challenges set by players. "If the price is right you never know what I might do," Cable told The Sporting News. "I'm an entrepreneur and one time on a flight to the British Open, I took enough of their money to pay for all my expenses that week."

Away from the game, Cable is a family man who has two children. Meanwhile, he’s a fan of other sports, too. and supports college football team Virginia Cavaliers.

While Cable is clearly experiencing a fulfilling life and career, It is without doubt his caddying success that he is most known for. Alongside Bridgeman, there is every chance that the best is yet to come.