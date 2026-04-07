Does Rory McIlroy Have To Pay For The 2026 Champions Dinner At The Masters?

While Masters week officially starts the day before, I personally feel that proceedings really get underway with the arrival of the annual Champions Dinner.

In 2026, Rory McIlroy curated his own personalised menu for the Champions Dinner, as is the right of the defending player each year, but after seeing the mouth-watering variety of opulent dishes on offer at Augusta National, it made me wonder... who pays for it all?

Who Pays For The Champions Dinner At The Masters?

Well, the truth is that the bill falls straight into the lap of the host. After picking up the Green Jacket last year and completing the Career Grand Slam, Rory gets the honour of hosting the ultimate party.

A room full of Green Jackets, worn by World Golf Hall of Famers and legends of the game, all sitting down to enjoy the food and wine chosen by the five-time Major Winner.

While the exact total cost for the banquet is unknown, I wouldn't hesitate to guess that there will be at least five figures in the 'total' column, with the meal set to be one of the most lavish in history.

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So, who makes the cut (if you'll pardon the pun) and who won't be getting through the front door?

In order to sit down at Rory's table on Tuesday, you'll need to be a former winner of the Masters Tournament and therefore hold a Green Jacket of your own.

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The only other way to be invited is to become the chairman of Augusta National or be a selected honorary member - typically reserved for former Chairmen of the club.

Defending champions often give a nod to their culture or nationality in their menu choices, reflected this year by McIlroy serving Irish champ.

Former winners have produced some incredible menus over the years, with my particular favorite of course coming from the legend himself - Tiger Woods.

Tiger Woods made history when winning the Masters in 1997, but his Champion's Dinner menu in 1998 also has a place in the books (in my eyes) (Image credit: Getty Images)

Tiger Woods is taking an indefinite break from golf and will miss the Masters in 2026, but his first ever menu remains unbeaten in my eyes after serving cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches, french fries and milkshakes the year after his first Masters win in 1997.

This year marks the 90th edition of The Masters, but the Champions Dinner hasn't always been a feature of the week's festivities. The tradition was started by Ben Hogan in 1952, when he invited all the past champions to dinner and footed the bill himself.

This brilliant annual event has repeated ever since, creating just part of the majesty and magic that makes The Masters what it is.

What would your Champions Dinner menu look like?

I've always wondered what I would choose if I ever got to host the Champions Dinner at the Masters.

The idea that I would ever win a Green Jacket myself is preposterous, largely because I am awful at golf, relatively speaking, but a man can dream, right?

I'd have to start with something light as an appetiser. I'm a bit of a soup connoisseur, so perhaps a leek and potato or mushroom number would make the final cut.

I'm also a steak guy, so that's certainly featuring, but I'm also partial to a touch of Italian cuisine so let's also throw in a pasta dish packed with cream, cheese and vegetables galore.

For dessert, I'm a simple man. Give me a hot chocolate fudge cake with ice cream or a warm jam sponge and strong black coffee - yes, please!

I'd love to hear what would feature on your menu, which I am almost certain will be different to my slightly beige selections, so drop me a comment below.