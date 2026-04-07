From $528 All The Way Up To $1,800+: How Much Rory McIlroy’s Masters Champions Dinner Wines Cost

One of the big privileges of any Masters winner is the chance to host the following year’s Champions Dinner.

In 2025, Rory McIlroy ended an agonizing wait to complete his career Grand Slam with a dramatic victory at Augusta National.

At the time, what would be on the menu at the dinner 12 months later would hardly have been a priority.

However, it’s something that, in due course, requires serious thought, with the menus of each winner attracting plenty of scrutiny once the choices are confirmed each year.

For the 2026 Champions Dinner, which is served on the second floor of the Augusta National clubhouse on the Tuesday of Masters week, McIlroy has selected some mouthwatering dishes, including four appetizers, a starter of yellowfin tuna carpaccio, the option of wagyu filet mignon or seared salmon for the main course and sticky toffee pudding for dessert.

But it’s not just the food McIlroy has selected, with the Northern Irishman also having chosen the wine to be served on the evening.

After his menu was revealed, McIlroy spoke to the media to discuss it, including his wine selections, which he described as "my favorite part of the menu.

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He added: "I wanted to be really intentional with the wines. It's something that I'm really into and passionate about and started to collect wine, probably over the past decade, I would say, at this point."

But what are they and how much do they cost?

The Masters Champions Dinner is served on the second floor of the Augusta National clubhouse (Image credit: Getty Images)

There is one champagne McIlroy has opted for among the four choices, which will be served at the start of the meal. It's the 2015 Salon S Brut Le Mesnil-sur-Oger. Per wine-searcher.com, which averages around $1,100 per bottle.

Next is the 2022 Domaine Leflaive Batard-Montrachet. On the selection, McIlroy said: "It's the first-ever white wine that I actually liked. So to have, you know, to be able to serve that is something that's sort of important to me.

It is also the most expensive wine on the list, averaging $1,804 per 750ml bottle.

The third choice is the 1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild, which has particularly special memories for McIlroy.

He explained: "That is the wine that I drank the night that I won the Masters, so obviously brings back some great memories.

"You know, Shane Lowry had a little bit to do with getting that wine, so I want to shout him out for that, too. But that will be amazing to serve."

It costs around $1,126 per bottle.

The Masters win gave McIlroy his first Green Jacket - and the first chance to host the Champions Dinner (Image credit: Getty Images)

McIlroy's final choice is a dessert wine, the 1989 Chateau d’Yquem. But why did he choose it?

McIlroy explained: "Obviously '89, my birth year, and I think every great meal deserves to be finished off with Chateau D'Yquem. It is like liquid gold."

It's the cheapest of the four on the menu, with a 750ml bottle averaging around $528.

Not only does the champion have the privilege of choosing the menu for the Masters Champions Dinner, but he’s also the one who picks up the bill.

With the wine choices alone, it’s safe to say that McIlroy has spared no expense in preparing for a very special dinner in his honor.

Rory McIlroy's Masters Champions Dinner Wines

2015 Salon S Brut Le Mesnil-sur-Oger - $1,100 per bottle

2022 Domaine Leflaive Batard-Montrachet - $1,804 per bottle

1990 Chateau Lafite Rothschild - $1,126 per bottle

1989 Chateau d’Yquem - $528 per bottle