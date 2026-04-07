The Masters Concession Menu: Featuring Iconic $1.50 Pimento Cheese Sandwiches And $6 Beer

Attending Augusta National to watch The Masters is a bucket-list item for many golf fans due to the stunning, exclusive golf course, the history of the tournament and many of its much-loved traditions.

One of those traditions is the food from the famous Masters concessions menu. Not just the quality but the price. All in all, there are more than 30 items on the menu but no single item will set you back more than $6.

When compared to other Majors where beer can cost well over double the price, it's easy to see why fans appreciate the effort made to make on-site food and drink affordable for the lucky patrons.

Prices have remained largely the same through the years, with the occasional small increase across certain items. But the classic pimento cheese sandwich still costs just $1.50, and you can get one with a beer and a packet of chips for less than $10.

"We want the experience to not only be the best but to be affordable. And we take certain things very, very seriously. Like the cost of a pimento cheese sandwich is just as important as how high the second cut (of grass) is going to be," former Augusta National Chairman Billy Payne said in 2007.

Thankfully, not much appears to have changed since then.

One thing that does occasionally change is additions to the menu. Last year saw the introduction of the 'handheld tomato pie', called "a southern tradition, reimagined", while there is a new candy bar on the menu for 2026.

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The Masters concessions menu was inspired by picnics and has a local, southern feel to it with southern favorites like the pimento pepper and peaches from Augusta's home state of Georgia.

The famous sandwiches also come in green wrappers to ensure any accidental littering does not stand out against the lush green turf.

With The Masters being such an exclusive ticket for sports fans, the concessions menu is among the many special things patrons look forward to ahead of their first Masters experience. Attending Augusta is on every fan's bucket list, but so is trying a pimento cheese sandwich.

Many fans will likely not consider the food ahead of attending regular golf tournaments, but the iconic food and drink at The Masters is one of many things that sets it apart from the rest.

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Breakfast is served until 10am and allows fans to grab a coffee for just $2. Patrons can also enjoy a breakfast sandwich for $3 or a blueberry muffin for just $2.50.

Sandwiches are the staple of the Masters' food experience. The pimento cheese and egg salad are Augusta National classics and sit atop the menu for a reason, with both remaining at just $1.50 since 2002.

If you want something with a bit of meat, you can enjoy a Masters club, chicken sandwich or a ham & cheese on rye for $3 each.

Snacks, including the renowned Georgia peach ice cream sandwich, are all $3 or less.

When it comes to drinks, water, soda and iced tea are all $2, while beers and the speciality called the 'Crow's Nest' - named after the area in the clubhouse where the amateurs stay - are $6 each.

The alcoholic beverages - including white wine - are the most expensive items on the menu. The Azalea cocktail can also be found on-site, which is a mix of vodka, grenadine and lemonade, garnished with a cherry and orange slice.

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For such incredible value, it's clear to see why the food at Augusta National remains one of the highlights for many fans. But it's also the case for players, too.

"My favorite thing about the Masters is the sandwiches. All of them," 2020 champion Dustin Johnson said when asked what the best Masters tradition is.

If you can't make it to Augusta National in person, the golf club has offered the opportunity for US-based fans to purchase 'A Taste Of The Masters' every year since 2020, but the 'Southern Picnic' sells out extremely quickly so patrons have to be quick.

It was launched during the Covid-19 pandemic when patrons were not able to attend but was clearly so popular that it has continued to this day.

Per The Masters website, "each kit serves 12-14 guests and will arrive at your home for Masters week in temperature-controlled packaging, just in time to watch your favorite players compete for the Green Jacket."

The picnic contains; Egg Salad (24 oz.), Pimento Cheese (24 oz.), Pork Bar-B-Que (24 oz.), Plain Potato Chips (6 bags), Bar-B-Que Potato Chips (6 bags), Cookies (12), Masters Branded Souvenir Cups (sleeve of 25), Masters Branded Wax Paper (sleeve of 12 sheets), Masters Coasters (pack of 12) and Hosting Kit Materials. However, The Masters notes that "bread and buns are NOT included."

Let's take a closer look at the full Masters concessions menu...

Masters concession menu

Breakfast

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Masters blend fresh brewed coffee: $2

Chicken biscuit: $3

Breakfast sandwich: $3

Blueberry muffin: $2.50

Fresh mixed fruit: $2.50

Sandwiches

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Egg salad: $1.50

Pimento cheese: $1.50

Pork Bar-B-Que: $3

Masters club: $3

Chicken salad on honey wheat: $3

Ham & cheese on rye: $3

Classic chicken: $3

Grilled chicken wrap: $3

Turkey and cheese on wheat: $2.50

Savory tomato pie: $3

Snacks

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Chips - plain and BBQ: $1.50

Banana: $1.25

Fresh mixed fruit: $2.50

Apple slices: $1.50

Blueberry muffin: $2

Masters trail mix: $2.50

Peanuts: $1.75

Southern cheese straws: $2.50

Crackers: $1

Cookies - white chocolate pecan, oatmeal and chocolate chip: $2

Georgia pecan caramel popcorn: $2

Georgia pecan chocolate cluster: $1.75

Georgia peanut caramel cluster: $1.75

Mini moon pie: $1

Georgia peach ice cream sandwich: $3

Masters candy bar: $2.25

Advil/eleve: $0.75

Beverages

(Image credit: Getty Images)